19 Stories That Prove Kids Keep Life Interesting
Family & kids
17 hours ago
Life with kids is always full of surprises! Just when you think you’ve got it all figured out, they keep you guessing, turning every day into a mix of fun, laughs, and little unexpected moments. Even the simplest things become new adventures with them around.
- "My kid just informed me that two of his stuffed animals got married and was offended that I hadn’t gotten them a wedding gift, and apparently this is my life now." momsense_ensues / X
- "I work at a school for deaf and blind children. Every time we’re about to go on a trip anywhere (swimming, groceries, etc) one student (blind, autistic, 12yo) always asks for the car keys and pretends he’s going to drive us. Every trip this year. Never fails to get a laugh from me."
blackcurrentbold / Reddit
- "I asked my daughter why I was having to repeat myself so much, and she said, 'You don’t have to, you just want to.'" mesyliah / X
- "My pregnant neighbor asked my 8yo what she hopes she’s having, to which she responded, 'I really hope it’s a baby!'" IHideFromMyKids / X
- "My 3-year-old had a tantrum earlier, and afterward he apologized for yelling at me. When I started to hug him, he said 'If you just did what I wanted, I wouldn’t get mad.' Same, kid. Same." oneawkwardmom / X
- "We are cleaning the apartment and I told my daughter, 10, to clean the living room table, it's a glass table. She did a poor job and I told her to do it again and said to use dish soap and a sponge. Again she did a poor job.
So I told her to join me, took the stuff needed, and showed her how I wanted her to do it. While I'm scrubbing away, she looks at me and says 'See, and now I got you to do it for me' and walked away. Leaving me dumbfounded and questioning if I'm to be proud of her or pissed off. We just ended up laughing at it." Watts_82 / Reddit
- "I could never prove it, but I think someone is regularly breaking into my home to do weird things like using the toilet and not flushing, removing materials from my daughter's school bag, getting things dirty... I never saw anyone do it, but since my daughter swears, she didn't do it and I know, I didn't do those things and no one else lives here, it is the only possibility.
The newest crime: they broke in to get a board game out of the cabinet, sprayed it with water to get the cardboard swollen and wavy, and put it back. Really weird. I guess we are lucky, they were never interested in any of our valuables, though." Non-Generic-Username / Reddit
- "My favorite is when my son begs me to take him to Target so he can buy something with his own money & then when we get in line, he says, 'Are you really gonna make me use my own money?'" sarcasticmommy4 / X
- "I made my bed and found a half-eaten stick of butter in it. When I asked my child if she put anything in mommy’s bed, she said, 'I did not put butter in it.' The mystery continues. More at 11." LLcoooltweet / X
- "3yo, playing with her dolls: Mommy, I love you!
Me: Aw, I love you too.
3yo: Oh. That was actually my baby talking to me.
Me: Oh.
3yo: Nobody said that to you.
Me: Right.
Me: Sorry." missmulrooney / X
- "I asked my 6-year-old if he wanted to try out again for the school play, and he said, 'No, I think I’ll take a break from Hollywood.'" itssherifield / X
- "I try to ask my child questions instead of directly telling him things. I guess he's picked up on it because yesterday a little voice from the back asked me, 'Mama, what is the speed limit here?' and when I failed to take action he followed up patiently, 'Is 68 bigger than 65?'" __apf__ / X
- "My 6-year-old asked where the music goes after we listen to it. I didn’t know whether to go into how sound waves travel or explain that music isn’t tangible in the way he might think. Maybe this is just a philosophical question. Where DOES the music go?" Tobi_Is_Fab / X
- "A family friend’s son came to stay with us. He’s still young and doesn’t get all the funny things adults say. One morning, he overhears my mom telling my dad, 'You give me butterflies.'
He walks in, curious, and asks, 'Where are the butterflies?' My mom laughs and explains it just means feeling happy. He just sighs, looking around, and says, 'I thought I’d see real ones…'"
- "5, explaining how he recovered from a tantrum: I just cried a little in my bed, but then I did a quick Macarena, and now I’m feeling okay." fklein907 / X
- "Having a nice dinner with the family and my son asked me, 'Truth or dare?' So obviously I chose truth as the safer option, and he said, 'Who do you have a crush on aside from Dad?' And everyone went silent and stared at me accusingly." missmulrooney / X
- "My 8yo made breakfast* for himself and his younger brother, and I'm so proud. (opened popsicles)" deloisivete / X
- "My son just turned 2 and is barely saying complete words. On Halloween, we took him trick-or-treating and when someone would hold out their hand with candy, he would inspect it. And if he didn't care for what the candy was, he would look up and say 'No, thank you' and then start towards the next house. It was hilarious." TX_RocketMan / Reddit
- "My daughter told me there is a small get-together at school on Friday.
I asked her, 'How small?'
She replied, 'Just you, me, and the principal.'" elainesim28 / X
Home life is a real comedy, sometimes it’s more fun to just sit back and watch than be in the spotlight!
Preview photo credit Watts_82 / Reddit
