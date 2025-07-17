Sorry, Being a Mom Doesn’t Excuse Bad Behavior

The air in the elevator grew tense. Some people exchanged glances, others shifted uncomfortably. And I, too, was starting to feel the weight of her words, as if her having a child gave her the right to disregard everyone else’s personal space.

The frustration built up, and without thinking, I said, “Just because you have kids doesn’t mean you own the place.”

Her face went from shock to anger in an instant. A tense silence followed until the elevator doors opened on her floor. She stepped out, but not before glancing back and saying, “You see? It’s easy to be ‘priority’ when you’ve got a kid of your own.”

The tension lingered long after the doors closed, and I was left wondering: had I gone too far?