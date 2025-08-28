I Refuse to Forgive My Husband for the Child He Conceived Without My Consent

Dear Bright Side,

I can’t have kids, and my husband was okay with that. After 4 years together, I thought I knew him. I also thought it was all sorted, and one day, we’d adopt since IVF was not a viable option for me.

Then, a woman showed up at our door, holding a pregnancy test. She smiled and told me, “Your husband hired me. I’m your surrogate.” A chill shot down my spine when she pulled out medical tests, confirming the pregnancy.

My husband was the father, and he had used donor eggs, the woman was simply carrying the baby to terms. I admit, I reacted badly and told the woman to get out and never come back.

I understand my husband wanted a biological child, but we never really discussed this, and he just went ahead and made all the decisions, assuming I’d be pleased. I’m horrified, and not ready to be a mother to a child I had no role in creating.

To avoid more arguments, I packed my bags and moved out, and now my husband and his family are blowing up my phone, calling me heartless for abandoning our “child,” and not appreciating what my husband did so we could be a family.

I’m hurt beyond belief, and just frozen in limbo. Can you help me decide how to go on from here?

Emma Swain