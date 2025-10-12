I Was Offered a Life-Changing Promotion, but My Partner Refuses to Relocate

He wasn’t willing to give all that up for me to have a chance at achieving my goals. He said that he had to focus on his own career and that he couldn’t put his life aside because I was looking for something better. So I suggested we try having a long-distance relationship until he was ready to relocate.



He said he’d think about it, and we left it at that. But yesterday I got an email from him that said he was planning on proposing to me the following week. He had everything set up, but I went and ruined his entire plan with my insistence on taking this job.



He said that he won’t be doing the long-distance thing. And that I would need to choose between him and my promotion because he wasn’t going to sit around and wait for me to achieve the goals I had set out for my career.



So, Bright Side, what should I do? Do I follow my dreams? Or do I stay with the man I dedicated some years of my life to?



Regards,

Amber R.