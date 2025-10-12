He's trying to control you. I wouldn't be surprised that the proposal didn't exist until now. And even if it did it's still be used to control you. If you allow it it won't be the first time. He's telling you that his goals are the ones that count.
I Was Offered a Life-Changing Promotion, but My Partner Refuses to Relocate
When we fall in love, we like to think that our relationship is solid and that our partner would move mountains for us. But when you’re also working on building a career, things aren’t that simple. One of our readers reached out to share the difficult choice she faces.
Amber wrote to us.
Dear <strong>Bright Side,
My boyfriend and I have been living together for the last two years and share our rent. Recently, an opportunity opened up at work that I couldn’t resist. It was for a major promotion that could put my career on the path that I wanted it to be. But it would require me to move to another city.
I discussed it with my boyfriend, and he was strictly against moving. But I couldn’t let this opportunity slip through my fingers, so I applied anyway. It was a chance for me to land my dream job, to build the career I spent most of my life working for.
At the beginning of this week, my boss informed me that I got the promotion. So I sat down with my boyfriend again, thinking he might change his mind now that I actually had the job. Once again, he refused to move, saying his own work and his friends were in our current city.
He wasn’t willing to give all that up for me to have a chance at achieving my goals. He said that he had to focus on his own career and that he couldn’t put his life aside because I was looking for something better. So I suggested we try having a long-distance relationship until he was ready to relocate.
He said he’d think about it, and we left it at that. But yesterday I got an email from him that said he was planning on proposing to me the following week. He had everything set up, but I went and ruined his entire plan with my insistence on taking this job.
He said that he won’t be doing the long-distance thing. And that I would need to choose between him and my promotion because he wasn’t going to sit around and wait for me to achieve the goals I had set out for my career.
So, Bright Side, what should I do? Do I follow my dreams? Or do I stay with the man I dedicated some years of my life to?
Regards,
Amber R.
Some advice from our Editorial team.
He's trying to control you. I wouldn't be surprised that the proposal didn't exist until now. And even if it did it's still be used to control you. If you allow it it won't be the first time. He's telling you that his goals are the ones that count.
Dear Amber,
Thank you for reaching out to us. We understand how difficult this situation must be, especially since your boyfriend is not taking what you want into consideration.
It sounds like what you’re facing isn’t just a question of “job versus relationship,” but rather a deeper clash in values and priorities. You were upfront about your goals, and instead of supporting you, your boyfriend framed your ambition as a betrayal of his plans.
The fact that he revealed his proposal only after you secured the promotion, almost as a bargaining chip, shows that he expects your life choices to bend around his, not the other way around. Marriage doesn’t erase these conflicts, it magnifies them.
If he cannot respect your ambition now, when your dreams are finally within reach, what happens later when you face other major life decisions like buying a home, starting a family, or handling financial risks?
Choosing your promotion doesn’t mean you’re throwing away love, it means you’re refusing to sacrifice your future to someone unwilling to grow alongside you. A healthy partner would celebrate your success, not punish you for it.
Amber’s situation seems straightforward and to the point. She shouldn’t risk her future for someone who isn’t willing to be there for her. But these situations aren’t always as simple as they seem.
