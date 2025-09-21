I Refuse to Sacrifice My Career for My Adult Son’s Illness—I’m Done Being His Nanny

Hi Bright Side!

My son is 23 and has a chronic illness that flares up unpredictably. He can’t always work full-time, and I’ve supported him financially for years — rent, medical bills, even college. I love him, but I’ve also worked my entire life to build a career I’m proud of.

Recently, he and some relatives started pressuring me to quit my job and become his full-time caregiver. They say, “family comes first.” But I’m a single mom who finally got promoted after years of struggling. If I step back now, I’ll lose everything I’ve worked for.

I told him I’ll keep helping with money where I can, and I’ll pay for in-home care if needed, but I won’t give up my career. He cried and said I care more about money than him. My family piled on, calling me selfish.

Then one day, I got a letter in the mail. My son had actually filed paperwork with the court to request financial support and formal caregiving from me. He never even told me — I just opened the envelope and saw my name listed as the “responsible party.”

I felt blindsided. Instead of talking to me, he went behind my back to make it legal. Now I’m stuck between fighting my own child in court or giving up the life I built.