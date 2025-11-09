12 Stories That Capture the Bittersweet Beauty of Blended Families

I think that parents who claim that their kids are "just expressing themselves" are cowards and lazy. A child can express themself WITHOUT BEING DEFIANT. Children learn by example and they will push every boundary (we all did it as children), if they are not taught to be responsible, kind and respectful. If you allow them to behave like that, then you deserve what you get. Stepparents get a bad rap from most of us, but they don't always deserve it.