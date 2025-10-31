My SIL Demanded That I Pay for “Ruining” Her Daughter’s Dress, She Wasn’t Ready for My Sweetest Payback

Hi Bright Side!

I brought a $120 cake for our family dinner. When I walked in, my SIL’s daughter from her previous marriage bumped me. The cake splattered everywhere, on me, the ground, and all over her dress. Instead of calming her daughter, my SIL came screaming at me, insisting I’d ruined the dress and yelled, “Pay $250 for the dress!”

I refused, pointing out that her daughter had caused it. The whole family saw it and backed me up. She stormed off, my brother tried to calm her down, but couldn’t, and they left the dinner.

The next day, everyone got the same text, saying: “I won’t come to any family gathering again unless Regina (me) apologizes and pays for the dress.” She thought she was punishing me by refusing to attend family gatherings.

But the next time we got together, everyone noticed how much calmer and happier the dinner was without her constant drama. My uncle even joked, “Can we chip in and pay (my SIL’s name) to stay home every time?” Now, she’s the one texting everyone to be included again, but no one is rushing to invite her.

Honestly, should I have just swallowed my pride and apologized to keep her quiet? Or is it about time someone like her faced the consequences of their own behavior?

Regards,

Regina S.