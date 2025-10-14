I Refuse to Host Thanksgiving Again—And It Turned My Family Upside Down

Hi Bright Side!

For years, I hosted Thanksgiving for 15. I cooked for days, cleaned nonstop, and spent a fortune on groceries. My sister “helped” by bringing one store-bought pie every year, and never lifted a finger besides that. By the time dinner was served, I was too drained to enjoy a single bite and just wanted to go to sleep.

This year, she demanded I host again. But this time, I had a plan. I told her I had thrown away the main dinner table because it was damaged, and I couldn’t manage to buy a new one in time for Thanksgiving. I suggested she host instead, since her place is bigger, and that it would actually be nice to be served for a change after all these years of hosting.

Out of nowhere, she snapped, yelling, “How can you come up with lies like this? I’m sure nothing was wrong with your table, it’s just you playing games again. Congratulations on ruining the family tradition!” She called me selfish and dramatic, and I didn’t even have the energy to respond.

Now she won’t talk to me and complains that I refuse to spend money, even though I have a good income and she doesn’t. Is it fair to expect one person to carry the entire holiday burden every year? When does tradition become toxic? And how do you say no without completely upsetting your family?

Sincerely,

Evelyn J.