15 People Who Uncovered a Family Secret That Shook Them to the Core

Family & kids
day ago
Jane Smith / Bright Side

Long-buried family secrets can shock, amuse, or completely change how we see our loved ones. From long-lost relatives to hidden truth, here are some of the juiciest, strangest, and most jaw-dropping confessions that finally saw the light of day, from Bright Side readers and Reddit.

1.

  • I am actually the dark family secret. All of my brothers and sister know, but they don’t know that I know. They’ve kept the secret from everyone except one person, and that person told me. My mother had a secret affair that resulted in pregnancy, and my father raised me like I was his own. I sometimes contemplate about whether to tell my sons, but probably won’t.
    I actually recalled having met the other father when I was really young, but not since, and not interested in meeting him now. Both of my parents have passed, so I’m not going to make any issues out of it. © Grimacepug / Reddit

2.

3.

4.

  • When my Grandfather passed away, we discovered that he did not exist. His name was not in any government registry. He was a normal citizen, paid taxes, had a license and everything.
    Lived a long life, married to my grandmother for over 50 years, had multiple children, everything normal. Still to date, no one knows who he really was and why he had a false name. © daveypump / Reddit

5.

6.

7.

  • A few years before he passed, my dad and I had a long heart-to-heart, at the end of which, he told me he wasn’t the one to first sleep with my mom on their honeymoon. He caught her in bed with her someone, with which she was had been in love for a long time.
    Somehow, he forgave and forgot. That worked, until 6 years later, when he caught her again, with the same guy. He told me he wanted to leave with me, but ultimately decided to stay, because he wanted me to have a family.
    With all that happened in my childhood, and to him (workaholic, diabetes, heart attack), I wish he’d left and be happy instead. © Bassman1976 / Reddit

8.

9.

10.

  • I was a kid when my dad brought home a cousin I’d never heard of. He fit in instantly, and Dad even gave him a job. Every night, he sat at our table like he’d always been there. Everyone praised my father for being so kind.
    20 years later, I learned that he wasn’t my cousin at all. He was my stepbrother, and dad had him before he was married to mom. He didn’t even know, he only got to know when my brother’s mother died. Dad just didn’t tell mom because he didn’t want to hurt her, but she was the one who told me this, so clearly, secrets don’t keep in a family. © Jim Russell / Bright Side

11.

12.

13.

  • My sister loved her husband more than anything. He passed away in a freak drowning, and losing him shattered her. She barely spoke for months. Then, one afternoon, she swore she’d seen him in another city. I went with her, certain it was just grief. But what we found there was just as disturbing for me.
    The man not only looked exactly like my brother-in-law, but had the same mannerisms. He had a different name though so we sicced a private detective on him, only to find out that he was the man my sister married.
    He had multiple wives in multiple cities and when he needed to move on, he just staged his own passing. We dragged him to court, and the proceedings are still on. The good news is that my sister is finally over him. © Jane Smith / Bright Side

14.

15.

  • I found out from my dad that one of my cousins isn’t related to anyone in the family. My aunt and her mother used to work at a hospital maternity ward and apparently a woman came in one day and gave birth to him and then left the next day without him.
    My aunt decided to adopt him, but a few months later the woman showed up again asking where he was. They both lied that he was given up and didn’t have a clue where he was.
    They still haven’t told my cousin anything. © Existed_ / Reddit

If these felt like you were reading a movie script, here are some more family secrets that should come with a spoiler alert, given the plot twists.

Preview photo credit Jane Smith / Bright Side

