12 Times Family Secrets Turned Out to Be Shocking Plot Twists

Family secrets can range from the mildly embarrassing anecdote to a soul-shaking revelation. You don't expect your family, the people who love you the most, to harbor secrets, but in retrospect, they are people too, and just like us, prone to mistakes. Here are some such people whose family secrets turned out to be wilder than a rollercoaster ride.

  • My great-grandfather was a quiet, kind man and treasurer for his chapter of the Elks Lodge in Texas. He was attacked on his way home from an Elks Lodge meeting. He suffered amnesia and regained consciousness as a sailor on his way to Haiti. After landing, he lived in the country for a few months before getting into a bar brawl with a police officer and getting knocked out.
    He regained consciousness in jail, with a new-found memory of who he was. He told this tale to a priest from jail, who believed him and wanted to help. The priest wrote my great-grandmother and the American government and somehow convinced the Haitian government to let him return to America. He returned to my great-grandmother, had two children, and was a law-abiding citizen for the rest of his life.
    This story is so UNBELIEVABLE that when my mother narrated it six months ago, I was convinced it was a hoax. She has documents (the letters from the priest and others) and testimonials of his friends that say this behavior was uncharacteristic. © Floradonna / Reddit
  • My aunt with a very “holier-than-thou” attitude has been having a 40+ year affair with a childhood sweetheart. This is a person that was always quick to criticize other people's family issues and tried so hard to present her and her family as “perfect.”
    Her husband is very rude and ill-mannered to our family, and she lets him completely get away with it. I guess we know why now. © catbup / Reddit
  • Not my family, but I thought I'd contribute. Friend turns 15, and she's told she's adopted. Turns out that both her parents died in a car crash when she was just a baby, and her uncle adopted her and raised her. Told her that both parents were dead.
    A year later, a man messages her on Facebook, saying that he's her half brother. Turns out the dad lived through the car crash and later remarried; her adopted parents were lying to her as they knew all along, the dad just didn't want to keep her.
    That's the “secret,” so to speak. However, the story continues, as her biological father wanted to meet her. She flies out to meet him, stays with him, and meets his wife and her half siblings. She struggles with the idea of reconnecting with him because she both loathes and loves him.
    Loathes him for not wanting her and getting a new family; loves him for wanting to make a difference in her life and reconnect. She takes the plunge anyway. 6 months later, he dies from lung cancer. Life's cruel joke on her. © Spagattaca / Reddit
  • That my grandmother was adopted, sort of. My great-grandmother miscarried her child. At the time (1930s/40s, I think), all women were put in the same ward in the hospital after they gave birth, even if the baby didn't survive. Anyway, there was a woman in the bed next to my great-grandmother who had just given birth, but she didn't want a child.
    She wanted the hospital staff to “get rid of it.” So they just gave the baby to my great-grandmother. No paperwork, or anything — they had one woman who was distraught having lost her baby and another distraught having got her baby, and I guess just thought, “I know how to fix this.”
    Seems so weird by today's standards (and definitely illegal), but I guess it was perfectly logical. As far as I know, they all lived happily ever after. © InvisibleAlien / Reddit
  • Not my life exactly, but my college roommate wanted to be a famous actor. He ended up having a daughter with his on-again/off-again girlfriend, who was born a few days after graduation.
    He moved away to a rural area and was never a part of his daughter's life.
    20 years later, his daughter's an actress and has been a lead on a few streaming shows. © dougiebgood / Reddit
  • I grew up poor, in Bogotá. Today I have a pretty nice job working for a respectable company in Switzerland. Biggest twist?
    My parents split up. Because of that, my mom ended up with a very decent man who helped her fund my higher education and a trip to England to learn English. That changed my whole life. © nerlozano / Reddit
  • My brother’s wedding. He had been dating his fiancée, Jen, for 5 years. They had started dating only a few months after her previous fiancé, Lee, had presumably passed away in a car accident.
    Well, fast-forward to my brother’s wedding day; he and Jen seemed so happy, and everyone was making jokes about how insanely in love they looked.
    During the ceremony, right at the “Speak now” part, Lee freaking storms in to the horror of everyone. Before he has a chance to speak, the Maid of Honor, Jen’s sister, runs over and yells at him.
    It turns out (we slowly learned the story after the wedding) that Lee had faked his death years earlier to start a new life with Jen’s sister without anyone knowing. Upon finding out about Jen’s engagement to my brother, he decided that he still loved her and wanted to stop her wedding to proclaim his love for her, much to the shock of Jen’s sister.
    Anyway, after a few hours of confusion, the wedding continued, with me replacing the previous maid of honor. Jen and my brother are still happily married; she’s cut off contact with her sister, and Lee has since moved on to a different girl. © ItsKay180 / Reddit
  • When I was about 13 or 14, I found out I had an older brother and sister in New Zealand (I was born in Australia). I tracked them down through Facebook and reconnected them with each other and with our biological father. My father passed away about 8 years later. They got their inheritance and ceased communication.
    The plot twist is I'm back where I started at 13, and no longer have two older siblings in another country, as far as they're concerned. © Unknown author / Reddit
  • We have a set of plates our family uses ONLY on Easter. My mom always fusses about that they are great-grandmother's precious family heirlooms. As someone who is interested in this kind of stuff, I looked up the maker's mark.
    Well, they are 1940s kitsch, at best. I haven’t told anyone because I have my eyes on another set of china, and I want to seem magnanimous when I “compromise” with my sister to have these. © dockerbot_notbot / Reddit
  • My great aunt and uncle had a baby when they were still in the dating phase. They were in love, and getting married was a sure thing down the line. However, coming from a very conservative society in the Middle East back in the 50s, they had to give the child away to an orphanage.
    Once that was done, they got married and eventually had 4 children. That child grew up knowing his origins and only allowed minimal contact with his family. He still isn't invited to family events and has a family of his own.
    When my great uncle passed away, I was told he was among the random people that came to the cemetery to pay respects. None of my cousins, including myself, know what he looks like, but my dad and his siblings and cousins all do. It's sad how he's punished for something that isn't his fault. © SpaceWhale89 / Reddit
  • When I was 11, my mom died in a freak beach drowning. She was an excellent swimmer, but a rip tide caught her. My dad was shattered, and it took us a while to get used to the new normal.
    Last month, I was in Paris for work when I spotted a woman who looked like my mother. I went to her. I told her about my mother, showed her photographs, and asked her if she knew anything.
    She smiled, then told me that she had a twin sister, and they were both adopted by different families when they were babies. She also mentioned that she had gotten in touch with my mother years ago, but somehow, they never clicked and agreed not to stay in touch.
    She gave me a hug, told me she was sorry for my loss, patted me on the shoulder, and walked away. I never saw her again, nor did I mention it to my father.
  • My older sister had this group of online friends that always commented on her social media posts. They seemed like a solid group, even though she couldn't seem to make friends in real life. In fact, before this, I would have thought she was an introvert, but now her friends seemed to have her back, at least online.
    Enough for her to get fairly popular in our small town and become an influencer. Slowly, she became one of the most popular girls in school as well. Imagine my shock when I discovered that all her friends were, in fact, HER.
    She had made multiple fake identities online and cleverly manipulated it all to her benefit. I used to find her weird before, but now I think she's a genius.

While these people discovered their family's twisty skeletons, for others' ignorance is often bliss.

