I Kicked My Stepson Out of Our House, My Own Son Is My Priority

I live with my son, stepson, and husband. We got married 2 months ago. Usually, my husband and I work late and leave the boys together.

Since the marriage, I’ve noticed my son’s behavior change. He says it’s nothing serious.

One evening before bed, I was shocked to find my stepson in my son’s room whispering, “Aha, I’ll take what I need, as always. You’re not leaving this house, this won’t stop. Don’t expect it back.” My son told him to leave him alone.