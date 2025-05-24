My Daughter-in-Law Is Kicking Me Out of the House I Paid For

Dear Bright Side,



I am a 72-year-old widow and mother to one son, Jeff.

Jeff and my DIL, Eva, moved in with me because I have space. They have 4 kids and now my DIL is pregnant. She recently told me, ’’I found you a flat. When you move out our baby will get your room!’’ I don’t want to leave my home. But then my son said, ’’Mom, I have been secretly searching for a flat for you all this time. It was my idea! The house is too cramped now!’’



Now, I feel so helpless and lost. This has been my house for 48 years, I have all my memories here. I am also really attached to my grandchildren!

But at the same time, I feel unwelcome there now. This house will be my son’s, and he also has rights in it, and he clearly no longer wants me there.



I agreed to temporarily move into that flat, but I don’t want it to be where I spend my final years.



Do you have any advice for me?

Best regards,

Rita

