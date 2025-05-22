I Refused to Let My Stepson Sleep Under My Roof When I Realized Something Wasn’t Quite Right

Hi Bright Side,

My stepson is 17 and stays with us on weekends. Suddenly, my daughter, 14, started begging me to stop him from coming over. She refused to explain why.

One day, I went to his room to grab laundry and noticed a strange pile of socks near his bed. I moved them aside—and froze. Hidden underneath was a photo of our whole family. There were also one of my daughter’s old school pictures and a card she had made for her dad years ago.

I didn’t know what to make of it. None of it was harmful, but it felt... odd. These weren’t his things, and he had never mentioned feeling sentimental. When I showed my husband, he brushed it off, saying maybe our son just liked keeping family memories close.

But something about the way he had quietly collected those items without telling anyone didn’t sit right with me—especially after how uncomfortable my daughter had been.