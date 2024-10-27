Your baby. Not hers! You should've planned better. This is HER time to get a job and figure her life out!! I would never expect my own children to stay home and babysit! The fact that you threw out an ultimatum like that- girl, bye! Lol
I Demand My 19 Y.O. Stepdaughter to Babysit — My House Is Not a Free Hotel
Finding harmony in blended families can be a challenge, especially when unexpected issues arise. Becky, a mother of a two-year-old, asked her 19-year-old stepdaughter to babysit while she worked, but the stepdaughter refused. Frustrated, Becky demanded her stepdaughter contribute to the household by paying rent. This disagreement spiraled into an unforeseen conflict, leaving Becky feeling devastated and at a loss for what to do. She reached out for advice, hoping to navigate this difficult situation.
Here is Becky’s letter
Hello Becky! Thank you for sharing your story.
We’ve prepared some tips that can help you navigate through this situation.
Communicate with empathy and set boundaries together
Instead of focusing on who is right or wrong, try to have a calm conversation with your husband about why you felt compelled to ask his daughter for help and how her refusal affected you.
Acknowledge his protective instincts toward his daughter but also express your need for support in managing the household. Suggest creating boundaries for his daughter’s involvement and expectations in the home together, so both of you can feel heard and respected.
Address the root of your husband’s reaction
It seems your husband’s response may have stemmed from a deeper feeling of guilt or protectiveness towards his daughter. Instead of focusing solely on your frustration with her, talk to him about why he immediately took her side. Was it because he felt like she was vulnerable or alone?
Understanding his feelings and motivation might help you approach the issue with him in a way that doesn’t feel like a direct attack on their relationship, and opens the door to find a resolution that works for all three of you.
Offer a compromise to rebuild trust
Instead of maintaining a hard stance, offer a compromise that could bring everyone back together. For example, you could propose that his daughter contributes in other ways, like household chores or helping with non-childcare responsibilities, while you and your husband explore external childcare options.
This would allow her to still be independent without feeling like she’s being forced to babysit. It might also show your husband that you’re willing to be flexible for the sake of keeping the family united.
Reevaluate your relationship and future needs
After a week of separation, it may be time to seriously assess how your husband’s choices are impacting your marriage and family. Reflect on what you need from him as a partner and how his prioritization of his daughter over your child and you are affecting the dynamic.
Consider couples counseling or even a temporary separation if he continues to ignore your concerns. This could help both of you reassess your priorities, whether it’s his daughter’s entitlement, your expectations, or how you want to move forward as a family.
Comments
Rather than demanding the stepdaughter to babysit your two-year-old, have you ever considered ASKING her POLITELY?? Granted, your house is NOT a free hotel, and you're right! However, it was considered her HOME, because her dad was there. Yes, she is an adult at 19 and should be working (if she isn't already), but at the same time, the stepdaughter should not be raising YOUR child. You should also not make ultimatums to the stepdaughter that ends with "or leave"! You should have reminded yourself that you are not HER parent, but rather sit down together with her dad AS ADULTS, and discuss the issue at hand.
It's "HER HOUSE" The SM seems to be the entitled one here. You didn't want a family you want power. You want to dictate to her. She's not a babysitter. You have an infant. That was your choice. SD was right to say no. Dad was right to leave, and I hope for his sake and his daughters that he divorce you before you really start trying for another power move. Shame on you!!
If the girl isn't working the very least she could do is watch the kid. They're paying for her to live there. saving on childcare for the summer pits money back into the house spent taking care of a grown 19 yr old. And the woman is right it is HER HOUSE and her husband and his daughter need to remember that, the only thing the husband seems to being to the table is a paycheck. And where is this girls mother and why can't she stay with her or other family.
Revolting and disgusting how can u???? Grow up woman the world doesn't have 2 owe u a thing.
You’re being the child here. If you had a child before you got married, wouldn’t you want your husband to treat it with respect? I’m picking my kid every single time over anyone else. The husband needs to get as far away from you as possible.