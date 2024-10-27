I Demand My 19 Y.O. Stepdaughter to Babysit — My House Is Not a Free Hotel

Finding harmony in blended families can be a challenge, especially when unexpected issues arise. Becky, a mother of a two-year-old, asked her 19-year-old stepdaughter to babysit while she worked, but the stepdaughter refused. Frustrated, Becky demanded her stepdaughter contribute to the household by paying rent. This disagreement spiraled into an unforeseen conflict, leaving Becky feeling devastated and at a loss for what to do. She reached out for advice, hoping to navigate this difficult situation.

Here is Becky’s letter

Hello Becky! Thank you for sharing your story.



We’ve prepared some tips that can help you navigate through this situation.

Communicate with empathy and set boundaries together

Instead of focusing on who is right or wrong, try to have a calm conversation with your husband about why you felt compelled to ask his daughter for help and how her refusal affected you.



Acknowledge his protective instincts toward his daughter but also express your need for support in managing the household. Suggest creating boundaries for his daughter’s involvement and expectations in the home together, so both of you can feel heard and respected.

Address the root of your husband’s reaction

It seems your husband’s response may have stemmed from a deeper feeling of guilt or protectiveness towards his daughter. Instead of focusing solely on your frustration with her, talk to him about why he immediately took her side. Was it because he felt like she was vulnerable or alone?



Understanding his feelings and motivation might help you approach the issue with him in a way that doesn’t feel like a direct attack on their relationship, and opens the door to find a resolution that works for all three of you.

Offer a compromise to rebuild trust

Instead of maintaining a hard stance, offer a compromise that could bring everyone back together. For example, you could propose that his daughter contributes in other ways, like household chores or helping with non-childcare responsibilities, while you and your husband explore external childcare options.



This would allow her to still be independent without feeling like she’s being forced to babysit. It might also show your husband that you’re willing to be flexible for the sake of keeping the family united.

Reevaluate your relationship and future needs

After a week of separation, it may be time to seriously assess how your husband’s choices are impacting your marriage and family. Reflect on what you need from him as a partner and how his prioritization of his daughter over your child and you are affecting the dynamic.



Consider couples counseling or even a temporary separation if he continues to ignore your concerns. This could help both of you reassess your priorities, whether it’s his daughter’s entitlement, your expectations, or how you want to move forward as a family.