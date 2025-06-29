My Roommates Didn’t Clean the Bathroom, My Revenge Was Petty
Living with roommates can be fun—until it’s not. When shared spaces become battlegrounds, even small things like a dirty sink or an empty toilet paper roll can spark quiet resentment. This is the story of how our reader got tired of being the only one cleaning and decided to strike back in the pettiest way possible.
Tension behind closed doors.
I share an apartment with two other girls. We all have jobs and are very busy. I was the only one cleaning our filthy bathroom—clogged drains, crusty sinks, overflowing trash.
I kept hoping they’d step up. They didn’t.
Small acts, big messages.
For the last couple of month, I realized our bathroom was always dirty. I was the only one taking care of it. I got tired and decided to get them back.
But instead of confronting them, I got petty. So I deep-cleaned the bathroom—sparkling clean. Fun part is that I used my roommate’s towel to mop the floor.
Silent payback.
That night, while they were out clubbing—again—I stayed behind, fuming in silence. I didn’t say a word, but I waited.
The next morning, when my roommate finally stumbled into the kitchen, I was horrified when I saw her face. She screamed, “Did someone use my towel to mop the floor? Why is it so dirty?”
Unspoken revenge.
I said nothing. Just watched. Within days, they started buying supplies. Then, cleaning. One even scrubbed the sink.
They never apologized—but the bathroom stayed clean. Petty? Maybe. Effective? Absolutely.
In the days that followed, the bathroom stayed clean—and all roommates found themselves tidying up without being asked. This tiny act of petty revenge turned into a shared reminder: living together means sharing both chores and respect.
