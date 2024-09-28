13 Roommate Stories That Could Be Turned Into Hollywood Dramas

Some people are lucky enough to have great roommate experiences that are easygoing and fun. Unfortunately, not everyone is so fortunate. In today’s compilation, people share their most nightmarish stories with housemates—some so extreme they felt like scenes from a Hollywood film.

Our partners share our living space, and while we believe we understand them thoroughly, we may one day be taken aback by a concealed, unsettling aspect. This is the experience of the people featured in this article, who courageously shared their heartfelt stories with the online community.