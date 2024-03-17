Anne Hathaway Deemed Unrecognizable After Her Face Shocked Many in New Pics

Anne Hathaway was the star at a recent event and her look wowed many. However, keen observers and fans alike couldn’t help but notice something different in her facial features. As photos began being posted on social media, it sparked speculation about whether she had undergone some kind of comestical procedure.

Anne attended a fashion show.

DNPhotography/ABACA/Abaca/East News , Invision/Invision/East News

The 41-year-old star looked stunning in a red dress that hugged her curves and showed off her legs. She accessorized with simple jewelry and red heels with cute bows. Her hair was wavy, and her makeup was flawless. She was sitting in the front row with some other celebrities. She held a black bag in her hand and smiled for the cameras.

People pointed out she looks a bit different.

It looked different from how fans remembered her from her iconic roles in movies. Her facial features seemed altered. Many fans wondered if she had gone under the knife and had plastic surgery. They took to the internet to share their opinions and theories about what happened to Anne’s face.

«Her face looks so different here ... recent cosmetic surgery?!», wondered a fan. «Looks like she has had a lot of work done,» expressed a person. «Almost unrecognizable,» agreed another.

Another celebrity who made the world wonder what happened to them is Zac Efron, albeit for a completely different reason. Read the full story here.