My Family Mocked Me for Joining a Dating App—I Gave Them a Reality Check
Everyone needs love in life, not just young people. That’s the truth one woman in her 40s learned after she started dating again. Her story can be a motivation for people who thought being alone was the only choice after a certain age.
Finding love again
Dear Bright Side,
My name is Sharon, and I’d like to share my story with you, as it might show people like me that they should never give up on their aim to be happy and find their other halves.
For almost 10 years, I was single. At 47, I had built a life I was proud of — I had my routines, my peace, and my independence. But one quiet evening, I realized something was missing.
Not in a desperate way — more like a gentle nudge from the universe. I missed companionship. Laughter. Someone to share late-night conversations with.
So, I did something bold. I downloaded a dating app.
When I told my son and daughter-in-law over dinner, I expected curiosity — maybe even support. Instead, they both went silent. Then my daughter-in-law burst into laughter. “Really? At your age?” she said, half-joking.
It stung more than I expected. Was love something with an expiration date?
That night, I stared at the app on my phone. I could’ve deleted it. Instead, I decided to swipe — not just through profiles, but through a new chapter of my life.
And then, something surprising happened.
Within a week, I matched with a man named Samuel. His profile wasn’t flashy. Just kind eyes and a warm smile. We started chatting.
At first, it was small talk. But then we started opening up about everything — books, travel, family, and the strange beauty of finding connection when you least expect it.
I smiled more that week than I had in years.
It’s still early, and who knows where this will go. My son and my DIL are still very skeptical about it. But here’s what I’ve learned: there’s no “right age” for love.
There’s only the right time — and that’s whenever you decide it is. So, if you’ve ever felt like it’s “too late” to start something new, take it from me: it’s never too late to swipe right on life.
Thank you, Sharon, for sharing your story with us!
We totally agree with you, love knows no boundaries; it can happen to anyone, anytime. We’d like to share a few useful tips for others as well on how to find love in midlife and later.
Know yourself.
Before looking for a partner, take time to reflect on yourself. Forget painful things and learn from your previous mistakes. Try to close your past, and don’t let it hold you back.
Understand your values, your goals, your strengths, and your weaknesses. Knowing yourself will help you find someone who complements you and shares similar interests.
Be open to new experiences.
Try new things and put yourself in new situations that can help you meet new people. This could mean joining a club or group related to a hobby or interest you have, volunteering, or attending social events.
You can also go on a solo holiday. It can lead to exciting chance encounters while you discover parts of the world you’ve always dreamed of visiting.
Get into the habit of saying “yes” to positive opportunities that come your way. That can also mean taking your friends up on all those dinner-party invitations you may have been dodging.
Don’t rush things.
Finding love takes time, and you may need to date several people before finding the right one. Don’t get discouraged if it takes a while. And don’t let yourself be constrained by your old images of what love, relationships, or marriage should look like.
Be patient, and remember, nobody is perfect, including you. Take time to get to know your partner and build a connection before jumping into a serious relationship.
Dating can be a great thing if you meet the right person, but sometimes it can turn into a nightmare, as you can read about 15 Dating Stories That Begin Innocently but Turn Into Chaos.