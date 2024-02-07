“Screams Desperation,” Nicole Kidman, 56, Stuns in a Risqué Dress, But People Say It’s Not Age-Appropriate

For many decades now, Nicole Kidman has remained a prominent figure, attracting both admiration and disapproval. Her fashion selections consistently generate buzz, and her latest choice did not escape notice. While some online users applauded her bold fashion, others criticized her for making a daring statement.

At the recent New York premiere of Nicole Kidman’s latest mini-TV series, “Expats,” the star made a striking appearance. She wore a timeless black satin dress with a unique touch — it was both backless and sideless.



Crafted by Atelier Versace, the gown boasted a mint green lining, a thigh-high slit, and was complemented by sleek black stilettos. She also adorned herself with diamond earrings and bracelets.

Kidman’s choice of dress elicited a diverse range of opinions. The majority of people online praised her, with positive comments like “I love her, she looks amazing!!” and “I’m so in love with her 😍” However, not everyone was enamored with the look.

CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP/East News , Evan Agostini/Invision/East News

Many people online deemed that this daring dress wasn’t really age-appropriate for a woman in her fifties.



One person commented, “Elegant and classy... that’s an attractive combination. This dress screams desperation.” Another wrote, “It’s not really elegant or classy to look so desperate to look young. Grow old gracefully. She needs to stop trying so hard...”