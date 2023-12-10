12 True Stories That Get Creepier and Creepier

Curiosities
day ago

Although we can often figure out why things happen to us, there are moments that just leave us amazed. Some people online have opted to share the unsettling experiences they’ve gone through, and these incidents have deeply affected them. One might assume that the stories compiled in this collection resemble scenes from a suspenseful saga, but they are indeed narratives shared by people on the internet who vividly recall witnessing these events.

  • You know, on cold days inside your car, you can breathe on the window and draw on the glass?

    I got in my car, and as I looked at the windshield, I saw a few small baby handprints. I thought it was strange that someone would let a baby play on my car’s windshield. I had an urge to touch the baby prints, and as I touched them, I wiped away the handprints. The handprints were made from inside my locked car.
    This is probably the strangest, creepiest unexplained phenomenon that has ever happened to me.
    © ScootyPufff / Reddit
  • As a kid, I was at a friend’s house after school. It was a sunny day, so we went to the park near his house and then through the woods there. (His younger brother was with us as well.)

    In the woods, beside the path, there were red berries on the ground. The berries had been arranged into three stick figures, which was weird as there were three of us. We got back to the house, and my friend and I decided to go back to take another look (his brother stayed at the house). When we got back, there were only two stick figures.
    My friend snapped a photo on his phone, then kicked the berries, and we ran back to the house. I have no idea what was going on; was it just some kind of prank being pulled on us?
    © H***ToTheKings***er / Reddit
  • I was delivering newspapers on my paper route when a longtime customer pulled his car next to me and asked me to give him his daily newspaper because he was going on a long trip. I handed him his newspaper and then skipped his house as I continued my route.

    The next day, I was collecting the weekly fees (you used to have to go collect the money back then, no internet payment yet), and I went to his house to collect my fee. His wife answered and promptly complained that I missed her house on my deliveries the day before.

    I explained to her that her husband pulled up next to me, told her what he said, and that I gave him the paper. She started crying, told me that he had died a couple of weeks ago, and it was obviously not possible that I spoke with her husband the day before.

    I know what I saw, and nearly 30 years later, I still think about that situation. I have no way to logically explain what happened, and it still gives me the creeps. © avionchef / Reddit
  • One day, I fell asleep on my sofa at noon. Suddenly, I heard one of my friends calling through the window, so I tried to get up. However, for some reason, I couldn’t move even a bit. I couldn’t even call my mom, who was in the kitchen. I was trying to move desperately, but it felt like someone was just pulling me down.
    Suddenly, I fell down from the sofa. I woke up, realizing it was a dream. Even though I didn’t actually fall, my body was aching, and my head was swollen© TheAmazingSG / Reddit
  • For a while, I worked security in a nursing home. This one woman would wheel up to the reception area and sit and talk to herself near me.
    One night, she just wheeled up to me, pointed at me, and repeated some guy’s name for a while. From then on, she called me by that name. No big deal, I figured I’d reminded her of someone in the past and just went along with it. It was a job through a temp agency, and they sent me somewhere else after a few weeks.

    Years later, I do an Ancestry DNA test and find out I’m not related to who I thought my father was. Turns out my mom was engaged once before, but had to call that engagement off when his wife showed up and explained he was already married.
    Anyway, it turns out that the last name of my biological father was the same guy’s name that the nursing home resident called me all those years ago. © Thriftyverse / Reddit
  • I worked as a tour guide in an old 18th-century mansion, and lots of unexplained things would happen quite regularly. This one time, while I was with some guests in the former ballroom, a little boy asked his mother, “Mommy, why are there children crying upstairs?” Of course, nobody else could hear it, but above us would’ve been the old nursery where two young girls died in the 19th century. The nursery was on the third floor, and the entire level just had a very strange vibe to it. Still gives me the creeps thinking about it. © Unknown user / Reddit
  • This happened when I was a kid; I can’t remember how old I was exactly, but I know I was less than 10 at the time (I’m 28 now). I was playing upstairs in my room when I heard my mom call me from downstairs. I answered her and started to make my way down when my dad stopped me at the top of the stairs before I could make my way down and explained to me that my mum was out.

    The strangest thing is that I dismissed it as a dream or something after all these years because I can’t remember what happened next. Last year I joked with my dad about the weird dream I had, but what freaked us both out was that he vividly remembers this happening too, but also can’t remember what happened next. © Mystrasun / Reddit
  • Since I was a child, I would have nightmares about a haunted house, particularly focusing on the balcony and upstairs. The upstairs floor plan was such that there was a hallway running horizontally, with each door to the left facing the balcony. I would feel so unnerved in my dream, walking down this hallway, the hair on my neck standing up, just sensing the presence of evil.

    In 2019, my wife and I went to an architect to design a house for us to build in the Acadian/Creole style. The upstairs floor plan was exactly like the one in my nightmare.

    We scrapped the plans. I feel like someone was warning me not to build that house since I was a child. © ormond_villain / Reddit
  • One of my cats had been missing for a few weeks, and I had given her up as gone. While on the phone with a friend 100 miles away (who has never seen my house), he interrupts himself from talking about work and says with a strange urgency, “Doug, open your front door. Your cat is sitting on the porch waiting to come in.”
    And, of course, upon opening the door, I find her just casually sitting there. We were both beyond blown away. Between sobs of joy, I asked, “How did you know?” and he said, “I don’t know, man. That was really weird.” © doug1963 / Reddit
  • About 10 years ago, my dad was in the hospital, and my mom asked me one night if I could go and stay with him for a while the next morning because she had a medical appointment of her own. It was a cold November morning, and when I went out to leave, there were starlings swirling everywhere, a murmuring, I think it’s called. They were all around me, like a bird tornado.

    I headed to the hospital and made my way up to his room. When I got there, he was lying in bed facing the door. He was suffering from dementia and not all in the moment. He saw me and said, “Hey son, what are you doing here?” I said that I thought I would come and keep him company for a bit. He stated, “You didn’t have to do that, I sent the birds to tell you.” I felt chills down my neck and turned toward the window.

    After a few seconds, I asked him how he sent the birds. His response was “What birds?” Just strange, and it still gives me chills© Mick-Ultra / Reddit
  • I was visiting my girlfriend and was brushing my teeth before going to bed when her roommate passed by the bathroom door, heading out to the kitchen. I was surprised because the roommate usually went to bed really early, and this was past midnight.

    However, I finished brushing my teeth, and she didn’t come back into her room again. When I checked the kitchen, it was empty, and her bedroom door was shut (I had never heard it open). I went into my girlfriend’s room right next to it. My girlfriend told me to be quiet since her roommate was sleeping. I said I just saw her walk past the bathroom, and my girlfriend, who had a clear view of the hallway, said that she hadn’t been out of her room. Even though I was sure I saw the roommate — it was her as clear as day — I said," oh, so it was you then? You walked past the bathroom just now?" and my girlfriend said," no, no one did."

    I asked the roommate the day after, and she said she hadn’t left the room all night. It was not a terrifying moment, but it was my first and only experience of seeing something clearly that wasn’t real. © wearyclouds / Reddit
  • There was a kid in another class at my school in the 6th grade who was a true genius. I don’t mean regular smart, like, “Oh, he’s really smart because he doesn’t need to do the homework and still gets 100s.” I mean the kind of smart who was doing advanced calculus with a local college professor after school.

    One day, our computer system for the entire school went down. About three hours later, three guys with FBI jackets on and our local chief escorted him out of the building. We were told nothing, and the parents were told nothing. It never hit the news. Then the boy’s parents suddenly disappeared from the face of the earth. Years later, we still have no clue what he did. And every single teacher I’ve asked about this says they were also told nothing.

    I haven’t seen the kid since, and I can’t find a trace of him going to any other school or ending up in trouble. © AmericanChesse / Reddit

Discovering unsettling truths and eerie revelations can have a significant impact, especially when they involve our family members. And what the people in this article have unearthed about their family leaves them frozen in disbelief to this day.

Preview photo credit AmericanChesse / Reddit

Comments

Lucky you! This thread is empty,
which means you've got dibs on the first comment.
Go for it!

Related Reads