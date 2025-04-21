Katy Perry’s Daughter Makes a Rare Public Appearance, Fans Say She Looks Like Her Twin
Katy Perry is making headlines, not just for her historic space trip, but also because her rarely-seen 4-year-old daughter made a surprise appearance. Katy also found the sweetest way to pay tribute to her daughter and "carry" her along on her journey to and back from space.
The pop superstar was part of the all-female Blue Origin space mission that launched on April 14. As Perry returned to Earth after the 11-minute journey on the New Shepard rocket, her daughter Daisy was there to welcome her back, marking one of the few times the public got a real glimpse of the 4-year-old.
In honor of her daughter, Katy brought a daisy flower with her aboard the rocket. Cameras captured Katy raising the flower to the sky and then kissing the flower right after exiting the capsule, clearly overwhelmed with emotion.
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are famously private when it comes to their daughter. Although they often speak lovingly about being parents, they’ve chosen not to share photos of Daisy’s face on social media. This makes every small appearance extra special to fans.
Before this, Daisy was only briefly seen at one of her mom’s Las Vegas concerts when the camera momentarily caught her in the crowd. But seeing her cheer for her mom after a space flight was a whole new level of heartwarming.
Daisy, dressed in a tiny astronaut suit, was seen in rare footage. In the touching clip, the little girl watches the landing with awe and shouts, “My mama!” The moment quickly went viral, with fans online saying the same thing.
"She is the spitting image of her mother when she was her age," pointed out one fan. "Her mom's twin, basically with blonde hair," another added.
