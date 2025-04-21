Katy Perry’s Daughter Makes a Rare Public Appearance, Fans Say She Looks Like Her Twin

In honor of her daughter, Katy brought a daisy flower with her aboard the rocket. Cameras captured Katy raising the flower to the sky and then kissing the flower right after exiting the capsule, clearly overwhelmed with emotion.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are famously private when it comes to their daughter. Although they often speak lovingly about being parents, they’ve chosen not to share photos of Daisy’s face on social media. This makes every small appearance extra special to fans.

Before this, Daisy was only briefly seen at one of her mom’s Las Vegas concerts when the camera momentarily caught her in the crowd. But seeing her cheer for her mom after a space flight was a whole new level of heartwarming.