I Refused to Call Off Work During My Dad’s Funeral—Now My Stepmom Is Against Me

Hi Bright Side, I'd like to know your thoughts on whether I'm wrong here. I'm the only daughter of my parents. My mother passed away after giving birth to me. I only have my dad, but I also have to accept the fact that he left me five days ago. I was devastated when I heard the news from my stepmother, Lisa. I still cry myself to sleep until now.

Yes, I have a stepmother, my father remarried after falling in love with Lisa, she was with a baby when they got together (4 years now). Dad accepted Lisa and her baby with open arms, but to be honest, I felt uncomfortable when they got married. But I didn't say a word because I saw my dad smiling, his happiness is also my happiness.

He sacrificed a lot, raising me, and I think I don't have the right to ruin his happiness. Just imagining my Dad doing everything for me makes me tear up. He raised me well, not to behave rudely to someone, so I accepted her but kept my distance. I miss my dad.