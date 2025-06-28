20+ People Who Had a Hilarious Encounter With Wild Nature

Sometimes we encounter wildlife in places where we couldn’t even think about it. The heroes of our article had an encounter exactly like this, but they didn’t get scared and managed to establish contact with different animals. Nevertheless, it is important to behave very carefully in a situation like this.

“This little guy got stuck in the bottom of a shallow mineshaft, we could just see his little spikes sticking out of the dirt.”

“It took us about 30 minutes to get him out because he could burrow faster than we could dig, but we managed to relocate the echidna to a safer spot.”

“There’s a bird’s nest on my strawberry bush.”

“While chopping wood today, I met this little mouse.”

“This little fox comes to our garden every day and tries to make friends.”

“A Kookaburra flew down and sat on my son’s knee while he was eating lunch outside. Clearly used to being fed by humans.”

“There’s a family of ducks in our pool.”

“Baby fox being rehabbed to return to the wild. Until she is returned, I shall enjoy her little fox belly.”

“There were baby skunks sitting on the road. I stopped and waited for them to go back into the woods.”

“My mother’s sitting in a parking lot because this bird’s perched on the mirror and ‘looks comfy.’”

“My aunt and uncle came home to a surprise visitor! Mr. Confident was still vegging out on the couch when Animal Control finally arrived.”

Friendly baby tree frog adventuring around the woods

“The first selfie Grandad took with his new phone.”

“I have birds living under my roof. But the best part is that they ate all the wasps I was so afraid of.”

“Robin pair decided to build their nest on our car wheel. Gave them an old shoe box and everybody is happy! They have 3 chicks now.”

“Met this little guy in the backyard today. And I swear he was smiling for the picture!”

“Met this guy in his food coma.”

“Met this cutie on the beach. I think she posed for the photo on purpose.”

“Met a friendly duck this morning.”

“Met a new friend today.”

“This little guy dozed in my hand for about 15 minutes and then flew away.”

“Sweet little baby found in a stack of lumber on a job site. She was picked up by a wild animal rehab and release organization.”

“I come home, and there’s this miracle.”

Try not to bother it, Momma will be coming back for it later. © Pibblepunk / Reddit

Yep! It was gone by yesterday morning. She actually moved it to our backyard at some point in the night. I guess she likes keeping it here. © bespread / Reddit