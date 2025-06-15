My Son Was Draining Me Emotionally and Financially—I Put My Happiness First and Asked Him to Leave

I’m 50, and my son has been living with me since finishing college last year. At first, it was lovely having him back. He said he needed time to save money and look for work. I understood. I gave him space.

But over time, he stopped helping around the house entirely. He’d stay in his room all day playing games. Dirty dishes piled up in the sink. I asked him once to vacuum the living room, and he muttered, “I’m too tired.”

And for some reason, he never let me clean his room. “I’m an adult now. I need privacy,” he said.