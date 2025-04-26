My Vegan Meal Offended My MIL—Then Her Payback Was Brutal

Hi Bright Side,

My MIL cooks with butter and cream—but I’m vegan. I’ve tried to explain it gently, many times, but nothing ever changed.

This time, I packed my own food in a container. I didn’t make a fuss. I didn’t comment on the menu. No judgment. No preaching.

She saw me bringing it to the table. “When you marry into a family, you join their table. It's called respect!” she said in a tone that made the room still. I smiled politely and kept eating my food.

We got through the meal, though her end of the table stayed mostly silent. Everyone else made small talk, tried to act like nothing was wrong—but the air felt tight. Off. I felt it in my chest.

After dinner, while the others were still in the living room, she led me to the pantry, alone. I froze when she pulled the door shut and pointed to a shelf in the far corner. It was cleared and labeled in thick black marker: ‘DIANA’S SPECIAL DIET.’