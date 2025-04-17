I Caught My Coworker Red-Handed on Video—Now I Wish I Hadn’t

Hi Bright Side,

I work at a consultancy agency. I’ve been with the company for 10 years and was recently promoted. Right after I got promoted, my work files started vanishing from our shared drive.

A coworker, who had vied for my role, would publicly point it out, saying things like, “Oh! I guess our new boss forgot again!” So I had a plan!

I set up a secret backup system and started to keep track of everything. At last, I caught her with no way to deny it.

I actually caught her on video too. Our remote access tool keeps a record of all user activity. She had been either deleting my files or undoing my edits late at night, once everyone else had signed off.

I brought all the evidence to HR. She initially denied everything... until she was confronted with the proof. Her expression turned ghostly white, and she broke down in tears. That was the end of the road for her.