I Caught My Coworker Red-Handed on Video—Now I Wish I Hadn’t
Workplace relationships can be complicated, especially when ambition, competition, and personal struggles collide. In today’s fast-paced professional world, people are often faced with difficult choices—ones that can impact not just careers, but reputations and lives. Sometimes, doing what seems right can still leave a person feeling uncertain or even guilty.
At Bright Side, we often hear from readers navigating tricky situations at work. And recently, one reader sent in a heartfelt letter about a conflict that left her questioning whether she made the right decision.
Hi Bright Side,
I work at a consultancy agency. I’ve been with the company for 10 years and was recently promoted. Right after I got promoted, my work files started vanishing from our shared drive.
A coworker, who had vied for my role, would publicly point it out, saying things like, “Oh! I guess our new boss forgot again!” So I had a plan!
I set up a secret backup system and started to keep track of everything. At last, I caught her with no way to deny it.
I actually caught her on video too. Our remote access tool keeps a record of all user activity. She had been either deleting my files or undoing my edits late at night, once everyone else had signed off.
I brought all the evidence to HR. She initially denied everything... until she was confronted with the proof. Her expression turned ghostly white, and she broke down in tears. That was the end of the road for her.
But this is where things start to get complicated... After HR fired her, I froze as I found out she is a single mom of 5. I had no idea until it was already too late.
Now, the office feels split. Some people think she had it coming, while others believe I should’ve talked to her directly instead of going to HR and “ruining her life.”
A few coworkers have been giving me the cold shoulder, and even a friend at work told me, “I didn’t know you were this heartless. Very disappointing.”
I feel terrible... but she did try to sabotage my career. Does that make me the bad guy?
Sincerely,
Karma
Thank you, Karma, for sharing your story with us. We’ve put together 4 pieces of advice to help you navigate this challenging situation.
Boundaries before sympathy.
You didn’t know your coworker was a single mom of five when you reported her, and that’s an important detail. Your responsibility as a leader is to protect the team’s work, not to read into people’s private lives. She crossed a professional line by targeting you and trying to sabotage your progress.
Sympathy is human, but it shouldn’t come at the cost of your own stability or fairness in the workplace. Setting firm boundaries, especially after a betrayal, isn’t heartless—it’s necessary.
Leadership isn’t a popularity contest.
Being promoted often comes with the burden of criticism, especially from those who feel slighted or loyal to someone else. You made a decision rooted in evidence and protocol, not personal vendetta, and that’s something a good leader must sometimes do. It’s natural to feel hurt when others misread your intentions, but trying to please everyone may only leave you more conflicted.
Stick to your principles, even if it costs you a few friends—true professionals will eventually respect your integrity. Leadership isn’t about being liked by everyone; it’s about doing what’s right for the team.
Extend grace—but don’t rewrite the facts.
Now that you know more about her circumstances, it’s okay to feel compassion, even guilt—but that doesn’t change the facts. She violated trust, disrupted your work, and tried to undermine you. You can hold space for her struggles while still recognizing that her actions had consequences.
If you feel compelled to soften the tension in the office, acknowledge the difficulty of the situation without apologizing for protecting yourself. Grace can be extended in how you carry yourself, not by undoing what had to be done.
Address the elephant in the room.
Avoiding the tension with your coworkers might let the discomfort fester. Instead, consider holding a calm, informal conversation with your immediate team—something simple and respectful. You can express that the situation was difficult for everyone and that you understand why emotions are running high.
Emphasize that your decision wasn’t made lightly and that your goal was to protect the team’s work and trust. Sometimes, addressing things openly can rehumanize you to those who are struggling to see your side.
