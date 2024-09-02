10 Hard-to-Believe Stories That Are Actually Real

We tend to believe that inexplicable stories are confined to movies, but real life can present us with scenarios even more gripping than any fiction. While some of these mysterious occurrences do find resolution, many remain unsolved, adding to their intrigue. In this collection, we bring you a selection of thrilling real-life incidents that are sure to get your heart racing.

  • I was in traction in the hospital, a guy who said he worked maintenance came into my room to repair the light above the shower. I was in traction and could never leave the bed I was in, we joked sarcastically how the light would be so handy for me.
    He asked what happened to me, and he told me about the terrible industrial accident he was in. He said he would come back and visit me and bring photos of the injuries that the doctors said would leave him unable to walk (same diagnosis I had been given). He did come back with photos, we had a good talk, I felt very encouraged when he left.
    The next few days, I told different staff members about this nice young man. They all told me no one with that name worked maintenance in the hospital. They had not heard of him and said maintenance was not working on our hospital floor that day, nor the whole week. © Cowgirl919498 / Reddit
  • My girlfriend got out of the shower and called me into the bathroom to show me the mirror. There was a very strange, distinct handprint placed on the mirror. I lived alone, and she was the only adult that had been to my house in about two years.
    We each placed our handprints on the sides of the mystery handprint for reference, and neither look anything like the mystery print. I still have no idea how it got there. © Nardelan / Reddit
  • When I was 10 I had a radio and bean bag chair in my room. As I was starting to fall asleep, the radio suddenly changed the channel multiple times before I heard the bean bag chair in my room slowly fold in on itself, making the noise a bean bag chair would make if someone were to sit in it. Not sure what caused this, but certainly freaked me out. © jillyboel1 / Reddit
  • When my daughter was little, and she would get upset, something in the kitchen would randomly break. It happened way too many times to be coincidental, and the things that broke did so in inexplicable ways.
    I clearly remember one instance very early in the morning standing in the kitchen, telling her she couldn’t have cake from the night before. She immediately looked angry, and I heard a weird “plink” sound in the cupboard. Opened it to find the plate on the top of the stack was cracked in several places.
    No signs of this in later years. She’s 24 now, and I often allude to this and remind her boyfriend not to piss her off. © inkswamp / Reddit
  • I turned to the other person in the room, who I barely knew, and said, "My sister is getting engaged right now," without having the intent of speaking at all. He politely asked why I said that, and I had to shake my head and say, "I don't know."
    A few days later, I found out that, sure enough, at that exact moment on the far side of the world, my sister had said "yes" to Mr. Right. I hadn't even known she was dating. © bookeater / Reddit
  • Time slipped by my friend and I one day. We got a contract in another town and drove out daily for 2 weeks. It was 1 hour to get there and 1 hour back, but one day it took us 3 hours to get back to town. My friend realized something was wrong when his wife called him up asking why he turned his phone off and why he was so late.
    We left a little before 2pm and the call came almost at 5pm. To this day we can't explain it, and to further complicate matters, we both have receipts from a gas station we stopped at just before we got on the highway that are time stamped a bit after 2pm. © U2SpyPlane / Reddit
  • I once was changing pants in my room before work and took off my belt. After putting on my other pair of pants, I went to put my belt back on, but the belt was gone. No one else was in the room, and I spent a good 10 minutes looking for it, as I had simply set it on the floor.
    It’s been 10 years, and I’ve never seen that belt again. © JonesE27 / Reddit
  • My dad owned a small garden shop, so I'd stay behind the checkout after school till the shop closed. This was until I see a tall man wearing all black, like a trench coat, walking past my dad and smiling at me before going into a staff only area.
    I jump up to stop him, even though I was 7. This back area filled with new shipments. I turn the corner, but nobody is there. There was nowhere he could've gone.
    I ask my dad to check the CCTV after closing, but it's only shown me jumping up and running, and running out of frame. I never felt comfortable there again. © bariton3 / Reddit
  • When I was a kid, I once faked a stomachache, so my granny would let me stay home. I've always been a bad liar, so she tried to call my bluff: she told me if I was too sick for school, then she'd be scheduling me a Dr's appointment.
    3 hours later, I was rushed into ER for immediate surgery. My fake illness was actually appendicitis, and it was so inflamed that if I hadn't come in that day, my appendix would have ruptured.
    I felt 100% fine that day, so faking sickness actually saved my life. © jnoway826 / Reddit
  • When I was in college, a dude fell from a third floor balcony, got up and walked away like it was nothing! Seriously, that was one of the weirdest things I’ve ever seen in my life. © randy88moss / Reddit

If you enjoyed the stories above, this compilation offers a mix of thrilling and spine-tingling tales that are sure to make your heart race.

