I Refuse to Delay My Retirement to Help My Spoiled Daughter and Her Baby

Hi Bright Side,

I’m Rosa, 66, retiring after 48 years of hard work. After decades of physical and moral exhaustion, I finally have the means to relax, garden, and maybe take a pottery class without being asked to work overtime. But then there’s her. My daughter, Maya, 29. Single. She’s a full-time beauty influencer, her so-called “beauty vlog” earns her nothing.

She has a toddler, my grandson. He’s almost two. Adorable, yes. Loved, absolutely. But he was born after a period she now calls her “poly-curious renaissance.” That’s code for: no one knows who the father is. She doesn’t even remember some of the names.

When the baby was born, she cried in my arms and said she’d change. She didn’t. Instead of daycare, she has me. Instead of diapers, she buys crystals. Instead of responsibility, she has hashtags.

And I’ve been funding it all. Her rent. Her groceries. The child’s formula. Therapy (for her). Toys (for him). Wi-Fi (for TikTok). Until last month, when I told her: “I’m done, I’m tired, and I’m retiring.”

She called me and begged to keep working. I said no. She then accused me of emotional abandonment. Said I was ruining three lives — hers, her son’s, and her online brand. I didn’t budge.

That’s when she yelled, “You’ll regret it!” and pulled her move.

Next day, to my shock, I got a call from an unknown number. A confused male voice: “Hi, uh... I think your daughter left her kid with me?”

Turns out, Maya dropped the baby off with a man who might be his dad. She gave the man written instructions on what to feed the boy, his napping time, when he should be brought for a walk and left. She went to a perfume presentation in another city.

The guy was panicking. Obviously, life didn’t prepare him for the role of a father. He called Maya, she just gave him further instructions on how to handle the baby and made sure he was okay. He finally found my number on a medical form in the diaper bag.

I drove two hours in silence and picked up my confused grandson. The man just stood there, white as a sheet. I got home, and my phone lit up. Texts. Voicemails. Voice notes.

Maya wrote, “You pushed me to this. You owe me help. I’m trying to build something for him, don’t you get it?”

She was at a rooftop event, posing and tagging sustainable brands in the captions. I blocked her. Temporarily. I needed space to think. Now I’m sitting here with a toddler sleeping in the guest room, and the terrifying realization that I might be the only adult this child will ever have.

So, dear Bright Side, tell me this: Am I heartless for stepping back and forcing my daughter to grow up — or was I a fool for ever thinking she would? What should I do now?