I Refuse to Give Up My Dream to Save My Granddaughter, She Has Her Parents

Nina wrote, “I wrestled with it. I still am. Nights where I lie awake staring at the ceiling, asking Tom for guidance, hoping he’s out there somewhere, listening. I want to help. Of course, I want to help. But the money they ask for would wipe me out. Years of scrimping, sacrificing, living small — gone in an instant.

And they can manage it. It will be tight, sure. Maybe they’ll have to sell a second car, maybe cut back on vacations or private schools. But they can.

Megan doesn’t see it that way. She says, ’How can you even hesitate, Mom? How can you put some silly dream over Emma’s life?’ Her words sliced into me sharper than any blade.

Now, the family looks at me differently. They talk in half-whispers. They exchange glances when I enter the room. I’m the villain in their story. The selfish old woman who loves her dream more than her granddaughter.

But it’s not like that. It’s never been like that. I love them all. I just also love the girl I used to be, the promise I made, the life I built inside my heart all these years. I have decided, but every day feels heavier than the last.

I stand on the threshold of two futures: one where I give up the dream I lived for, and one where I carry the guilt of choosing it. Maybe there’s no right answer. Maybe sometimes love looks selfish no matter what you do. Am I wrong?”