What Pregnancy Secretly Does to a Woman’s Brain — According to Experts

Scientists found that during pregnancy, about 80% of the 400 brain areas they studied showed a drop in gray matter, especially in parts of the brain that help you understand emotions and connect with others.

This might sound scary, but it’s actually your brain becoming more focused and efficient. Dr. Elseline Hoekzema, who leads the Pregnancy and the Brain Lab in Amsterdam, says these changes help moms respond better to their babies. “The brain changes during pregnancy relate to the way a mother’s brain and body react to infants,” she explains.

These brain updates don’t just help with bonding — they also prepare you for the emotional ups and downs of parenting, like dealing with crying, staying calm when you’re tired, and understanding what your baby needs.