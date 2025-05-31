28-Year-Old Woman Reveals the Raw Truth of How Pregnancy Drastically Changes Her Face
Some of the most talked-about pregnancy signs range from morning sickness and weight gain, to weird cravings and swollen breasts. Most people may even comment on a pregnant woman’s glowing skin. But, in some cases, a woman with child may experience severe symptoms shown in the face, which brings us to Farah’s story.
She bravely shares her pregnancy experience on social media.
She shares a message, saying, “My face has changed 100%.” Farah mentions that the pimples started appearing two months into her pregnancy.
These pimples usually pop up due to the increase of hormones during the first trimester. You’re more likely to experience this symptom if you have a history of acne flare-ups during your menstrual cycle.
Her face became itchy and her nose is swollen.
Farah also mentions how itchy her face has become and, as seen, her nose has also become swollen. Swelling is also a normal pregnancy symptom. It’s even dubbed, “pregnancy nose.”
Your nose may get bigger during pregnancy because of the increased blood flow in your body. It can make your blood vessels expand, causing the noticeably larger nose.
She reminisces on her face before pregnancy.
After posting her before and after images on X, Farah reminisces by posting more of her images before her pregnancy. She captions it, “Wish I could go back to this skin again.” In another post, where she shares other pre-pregnancy shots, she says, “Save it here, to remind myself that all this is temporary, and my face will be like this again.”
People are supporting Farah.
Sharing such a vulnerable experience with the world is indeed brave. Thanks to Farah, she has raised more awareness about some of the toughest symptoms to endure during pregnancy. Now, pregnancy doesn’t only affect your appearance, but your brain as well, here’s how.