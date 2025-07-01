My MIL Was Supposed to Keep My Daughter Safe — but She Didn’t, and She’s Not Sorry

I went on a mini-vacation with my 6-year-old daughter, Ellie, and my mother-in-law, Claire. Claire also brought along her 8-year-old grandson, Max. I didn’t love the idea—Max can be a bit loud and rough—but Claire was really excited for them to bond, so I agreed.

Right away, it was stressful. Max was energetic and pushed boundaries a lot—he ignored rules and wasn’t very kind to Ellie. She tried to play with him, but he often dismissed her or teased her. I did my best to keep things balanced, but by the third day, I was emotionally drained.

My MIL insisted I rest while she watched my daughter. “Just a quick nap,” she said. I woke, and my daughter was gone and missing. MIL was just sitting there, with no sign of worry. I was the only one panicking. Hours later, I found her in the hotel’s basement storage room, sitting on the floor, hugging her knees. She looked shaken, but thankfully, she was okay.