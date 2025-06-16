“Gorgeous,” Demi Moore Posts New Photos, and People Ask the Same Question
Demi Moore just posted a new set of photos from the Landman series, and while she looked absolutely stunning, fans couldn’t help but focus on one unexpected detail. The photos quickly racked up thousands of likes, but in the comments, one question kept popping up again and again, and once you see the photos, you’ll get why.
A look that blends classic and cool
She captioned the photos, “Schiaparelli, but make it Western! So much fun with my @landmanpplus family,” which pretty much sums up the vibe. Fans were quick to notice how every detail fit perfectly with the mood of the shoot.
Everyone’s talking about the jeans.
While the whole outfit was praised, one piece grabbed all the attention: the jeans. Fans flooded the comments asking for more info and sharing their excitement. One person wrote, “Would you comment on your jeans please?? They are really sharp ❤️ Can’t wait to see the next episodes ❤️ ,” while others added, “You look amazing!! Love the whole outfit,” and “Love the jeans, Demi!!”
Still waiting for the details
So far, Demi Moore, who was also called “gorgeous”, hasn’t answered the questions or shared where the jeans are from. Whether they’re designer, vintage, or something totally unexpected, fans are eager to find out. The buzz is only growing, and it looks like those jeans might be the next big trend.
Until we get more info, the mystery just adds to the excitement. One outfit, a few photos, and now a full-on fan frenzy—that’s the power of Demi Moore’s style.