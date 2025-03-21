“Looks So Painful,” Demi Moore’s New Post Has Fans Worried About One Thing
The Substance was a big hit, earning Demi Moore a Golden Globe and major award nominations. She recently shared a video that got fans talking, but while most loved the film, some spotted a small detail that left them a bit worried.
Fans instantly fell in love with the video.
The video blew up on social media, getting 7.3 million views and about 330K likes. Fans loved Demi Moore’s gorgeous look, and things got even more exciting when celebrity stylist Brad Goreski posted it on Instagram with her. His post made the buzz even bigger, with people gushing over her beauty and the perfect styling.
Fans flooded the comments with love for Demi Moore’s stunning outfit. Some were completely speechless, while others praised both her and her stylist for the incredible look. Many couldn’t get over how perfect she looked, with some saying no one could wear the gown better.
Some spotted a worrying detail about Moore’s dress.
While most comments were filled with love and admiration, some fans couldn’t help but notice a small but worrying detail about Moore’s dress. Many agreed she looked stunning, but a few thought the design didn’t seem very comfortable. Some pointed out that the fit and structure looked a bit off, especially around the hips and back, making the gown seem awkward to wear.
The discussion kept going as more fans shared their thoughts.
One person bluntly said the dress "looks so painful", hinting that it might be more uncomfortable than stylish. Another pointed out the hip design, saying it didn’t quite work for them. While Moore definitely stole the show, this bold outfit sparked just as much debate as it did admiration.
No matter the opinions, Demi Moore continues to shine with timeless beauty. Whether in viral videos or on the red carpet, she always grabs attention and leaves fans amazed. Her latest look sparked some discussion, but there’s no denying she looked stunning.