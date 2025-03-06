"You Were Robbed," Demi Moore Breaks Silence on Her Big Oscars Loss

The 2025 Oscars may have wrapped, but the buzz surrounding it is still going strong. Demi Moore’s haunting and career-defining performance in The Substance had positioned her as a strong contender for Best Actress. Many predicted this would finally be her long-overdue Oscar moment. But the Best Actress award went to rising star Mikey Madison for her bold and gritty performance in Anora.

Now, Moore has broken silence, and in true Demi fashion, her response is nothing short of pure class.