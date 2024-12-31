My Teenage Daughter is Shaking My Confidence as a Woman— I Decided to Send Her to Boarding School

The teenage years can be a challenging time for both parents and children, often leading to strained relationships. The shift from a close bond to one marked by tension can be difficult, especially when it feels like nothing helps. In a recent letter to Bright Side, a mother shared her struggle with her daughter’s harsh behavior and the emotional toll it has taken on her, leaving her questioning her confidence and sense of security.

Thank you, Marta, for trusting us with the difficult challenge you’re facing as a wife and mother. We’ve offered our best advice, hoping to help you navigate this situation with as little harm as possible.

Set Boundaries with Your Daughter

Teenagers often test boundaries, but it’s crucial to establish firm limits with Rose, especially when her actions are disrespectful or harmful. The incident with your ponytail was a clear violation of your personal space, and it’s important to address this behavior directly. Tell Rose that pranks and mocking are unacceptable, and if she continues, there will be consequences. A clear structure of expectations and consequences might help her understand the importance of respect. This doesn’t mean you need to be punitive, but setting clear limits will show her that her actions have an impact.

Prioritize Your Mental Health

Marta, it’s important to recognize that your well-being is just as crucial as your daughter’s. You’ve been enduring significant emotional pain from Rose’s behavior, and it’s clear that this is taking a toll on your mental health. Start by finding ways to regain your confidence, whether it’s through self-care practices, professional counseling, or leaning on supportive friends or family. It’s vital to permit yourself to prioritize your own emotional needs, even amid this struggle. Your ability to heal and grow will, in turn, help you approach the situation with more clarity and strength.

Strengthen Communication with Your Husband

Marta, your husband’s reaction has understandably left you feeling unsupported, but this is also a call to improve communication. Express to him how deeply his dismissal of your concerns hurt you, and explain that you’re not overreacting but are genuinely struggling. Share with him that you need his partnership in addressing the issue, not just for Rose’s sake but for the well-being of your marriage. A calm, open discussion about how both of you can be better allies in this situation might create a better understanding and restore the trust that’s been affected. Without this support, navigating both the daughter and husband dynamics will only feel more isolating.

Consider a Change in Approach with Therapy

Given that traditional therapy and discussions with trusted adults haven’t worked, it might be time to explore a different type of therapy for Rose. Consider looking into family therapy or behavioral therapy, where a professional can help mediate and address the underlying reasons for her behavior. Sometimes, teenagers act out due to internal struggles or feelings of insecurity, and a therapist might uncover things that haven’t been fully expressed. You and your husband may also benefit from couples therapy to address your communication issues and strengthen your partnership. A new approach to therapy could offer new tools and insights.

Reevaluate the Boarding School Option

While sending Rose to a boarding school is a drastic measure, it might be worth considering more seriously if the current environment isn’t working for her or your family. Boarding school could provide structure and an environment where she is held accountable for her actions in a way that might be harder to enforce at home. However, before moving forward with this idea, have a candid conversation with Rose about her needs and explore the possibility of enrolling her in a more intensive, supportive program.



Ensure that both you and your husband are aligned on this decision, as it will have a significant impact on the whole family. If your husband remains opposed, it’s essential to explore other options together that might break the cycle of negativity.