13 Things to Leave Behind When Heading Out on a Long Trip

The fashion for this accessory with colorful pictures has apparently passed. It has become obvious that the cover prevents the document from being scanned at airports and various institutions, and it is quite tiresome to constantly remove it and put it back on.

In addition, not all covers are of high quality, many of them simply don’t save the passport from sunlight, moisture, or abrasion. And they are often bulky and don’t fit in your pocket. So, it’s better to keep your passport the way it is and keep a better eye on it.