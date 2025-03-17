I Excluded My ‘Adopted Sister’ From My Wedding Photos

Reddit user wrote, [Edited] “I am 26 F, and I have an ’adopted sister’, Ally,14 F, but I don’t consider her as a family. The way we’re ’related’ is that my younger brother Michael (24 M) has been with his wife Maya (24 F) since their freshman year of high school. Maya and Ally had a really bad home life, and my mom is very much a ’my home is open to everyone’ type of person.”

“So over that year, Maya began spending more and more time at our house, eventually bringing Ally over as well since she was always babysitting. By the time Michael and Maya were 16 years old, Maya basically lived in the guest room, and Ally spent after school, most weekends, holidays, and summer vacations at our house.”

“My mom and dad say that they love both Maya and Ally like their own children. My other siblings (18 M and 16 F) also treat her like she’s a part of the family. Even after Maya and Michael moved out, Ally is still at their house the same amount, if not more, than she was before.”