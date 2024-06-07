My Ex’s Girlfriend Behaved Inappropriately While Babysitting My Daughter, and I’m Furious

A 35-year-old divorced woman recently shared a disturbing incident involving her young daughter and ex-husband’s new girlfriend. The woman’s daughter maintained contact with her father and his partner, which had been going smoothly until the mother disclosed a concerning detail about their interactions.

Vanessa and her husband separated a year ago.

Vanessa, 35, recently wrote to our editorial team seeking advice about a complex and emotional situation involving her daughter. She feels she has every right to be upset about what happened. In her letter, Vanessa began by sharing, “My husband Josh and I split a year ago. Our divorce was the kind that people might envy for its smoothness and respect. Neither of us had feelings for each other anymore, and we were only staying together for the sake of our little daughter, Miranda. But soon, we both wanted to start new relationships with other people and felt it was time to move on from our marriage.” Vanessa continued, “We both put a lot of effort into ensuring that our divorce wouldn’t negatively impact our daughter Miranda. We’ve been very involved in her life, attending all her activities and making her the center of our world, just like before. Miranda is a very smart little girl, and she understood that something was going on between us. But as long as our behavior toward her remained consistent, she stayed pretty relaxed about the whole thing.”

Both partners moved on and started new relationships with different people.

Vanessa continues her story, sharing, “I am currently dating a man named Frank, but I haven’t introduced him to Miranda yet. I decided to wait a bit to ensure our relationship is serious before involving her.” She adds, “My ex-husband also has a girlfriend, Kylie, and they’ve been together for five months. Although I haven’t met her in person, Miranda visits them often, and I never had any issues with their interaction. In fact, I was pleased that they bonded so well. Miranda often praises Kylie and genuinely likes her.” Vanessa explained, “To make things even more clear, I was genuinely happy that my daughter has another wonderful woman in her life. I also wanted to meet Kylie in person one day and express my gratitude to her for being such a wonderful person and for her attitude towards our daughter. I have no jealousy, I’m relaxed about this woman being in the life of my ex and my daughter. But one thing did make me angry and disappointed.”

Vanessa found out something troubling about the girlfriend.

Vanessa writes, “Miranda often visits her dad and Kylie, and she loves spending time with them. Her dad picks her up three times a week, sometimes even more. I always make sure I know where they’ve been and what they’ve done together. My ex-husband understands this, so he keeps me informed about their activities, and Miranda adds her own little details too.” Vanessa explains, “I was aware that Kylie sometimes took care of Miranda, like combing her hair or buying her new clothes. I was fine with that. But last week, Miranda came back from their place looking upset, and I could tell something was wrong. I gently asked Miranda what was bothering her and why she seemed so sad. She told me she lost her rubber duckling and was disappointed about it. I asked her why she took her rubber duckling to her dad’s place since she usually only used it for baths and showers at home. It was her special habit.” She reveals, “That’s when Miranda told me that Kylie had been giving her baths. This had happened multiple times, and this time they lost the duckling in Kylie’s bathroom. Hearing this made me really upset.”

Vanessa decided to directly address the issue.

Vanessa decided to have an open conversation with her ex-husband and his girlfriend, “I had to muster up all my courage to confront Josh and Kylie about what happened with Miranda. When I explained the situation, Josh looked surprised, and Kylie seemed taken aback, but they listened as I explained Miranda’s distress over losing her rubber duckling and the circumstances surrounding it. Kylie immediately started explaining that she didn’t mean to overstep any boundaries. Josh agreed with her, saying that they didn’t think it would be an issue and that they were just trying to take care of Miranda. As we continued the conversation, tensions ran high, but we managed to reach a resolution. Josh and Kylie apologized for their oversight, assuring me that it wouldn’t happen again without my permission. I made it clear that Miranda’s comfort and safety were non-negotiable.”