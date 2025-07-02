11 Shoes From the Past That Are Dominating the Streets Again
This summer, the past is stepping back into style, and it’s doing it in serious fashion. From chunky soles to nostalgic silhouettes, these revived shoe trends are popping up everywhere, proving that what once was old is now cooler than ever. Whether you’re into sporty vibes, Y2K flair, or retro classics, get ready to spot (and maybe shop) the styles that are making a bold return to the streets.
1. Flip Flops
Who would’ve thought flip-flops would be a street style hit in 2025? The classic ’90s thong sandal is getting a stylish upgrade, think bold straps, jelly details, kitten heels, and even hybrid designs. Brands are putting a fresh spin on the laid-back favorite, proving you don’t have to choose between comfort and style. For an eco-friendly twist, Sleepers offers colorful flip-flops made from natural rubber, including platform versions for a little lift.
2. Loafers
Loafers never really went out of style, but in 2025, they’re getting a fun refresh. Whether you thrift a vintage pair or already have some in your closet, try mixing them with oversized trousers or contrast their sharp look with flowy summer dresses. Add white ankle socks for an easy nod to Hailey Bieber’s cool-girl vibe.
3. Bold Colors
Minimalism is taking a backseat, 2025 is all about bold, colorful sneakers. Think vibrant tones, playful patterns, and eye-catching combos that turn heads with every step. Swapping your go-to neutral pair for something brighter is an easy way to refresh your look. Just look to fashion’s trendsetters, who are fully embracing the more-is-more vibe this season.
4. Ankle Boots
Ankle boots are making an unexpected comeback, thanks to the return of indie sleaze vibes. Think throwback styles from the early 2000s, chunky heels, bold shapes, and just the right amount of edge. As Y2K trends start to fade, the next wave of millennial nostalgia is stepping in to take their place.
5. Ballerina Sneakers
No one saw the rise of the “sneakerina” coming, but it’s quickly become one of 2025’s biggest surprises. These ballet-inspired sneakers, often featuring satin finishes, ribbons, or dainty details, blend comfort with delicate charm. With more designers leaning into the trend, it looks like this soft-meets-sporty style isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.
6. Chunky Sandals
As summer travel plans heat up, style and comfort are top priorities, especially when it comes to shoes. Chunky sandals and thong styles are making a strong comeback, and it’s easy to see why. They’re quick to slip on, add a little height, and bring just enough flair to elevate any outfit. Whether you’re strolling through a new city or heading to the beach, these comfy-yet-cool picks are your go-to summer staples.
7. Ballet Flats
With balletcore still going strong, it’s no surprise that ballerina flats are back in a big way. From soft mesh and satin to timeless leather styles, these elegant shoes are popping up everywhere. Their clean, minimalist look makes them easy to style with almost anything, while the low profile helps elongate the leg. Whether you prefer classic, edgy, or a little quirky, there’s a ballerina flat out there to match your vibe this season.
8. Skater Shoes
Skater shoes are making a low-key comeback, and that’s exactly what keeps them cool. Classic slip-ons and retro skate styles are popping up in off-duty looks everywhere, offering that laid-back, effortlessly cool vibe. They might not reach viral status, and honestly, that’s part of the appeal. Think of them as your go-to for casual days with a bit of edge.
9. Wedged Heels
Get ready—sporty style with a twist is stepping back into the spotlight. Wedge sneakers are making a return in 2025, bringing that early 2010s dance-inspired vibe with them. Sleek silhouettes, hidden heels, and Velcro straps are popping up again, especially on vintage fashion feeds and TikTok. If you’re feeling nostalgic, now’s the time to hunt for a second-hand pair and give this bold comeback trend a spin.
10. Transparent Shoes
Clear shoes are stepping back into the spotlight, and just in time for summer. Sleek and simple, they’re an easy match for almost any outfit and a great way to show off your pedicure. Their barely-there look also gives the illusion of longer legs—bonus! If you still have a pair from their 2016 moment, it’s time to dust them off and bring them back into rotation.
11. Clogs
Surprise comeback alert: clogs are officially cool again. After making waves on the 2025 runways, these once-chunky staples are getting a modern makeover, think sleeker shapes, bold hardware, and fun textures. From classic leather to cow print and cozy styles, clogs now offer endless ways to add personality to your outfit. Whether you’re going edgy or playful, there’s a clog for that.
Ready to say “I do” to the perfect manicure? These 12 wedding nail trends are here to inspire your bridal look from fingertips to finish. Whether you’re going classic, bold, or somewhere in between, there’s a style waiting to complete your big day.