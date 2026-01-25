I Refuse to Return to the Office After My Coworker’s ‘Prank’ Revealed His Darkest Secret

Hi, Bright Side,

I’ve always taken pride in my hair. It’s long, thick, and naturally curly—it’s a part of who I am. But I never realized it would make me a target.

For months, my coworker, Mark, was obsessed with it. He’d make constant comments about the length and texture, sometimes even reaching out to touch a curl before I could pull away. It was creepy, but I tried to stay professional.

Last week, at our office party, things took a terrifying turn. Mark walked up behind me, grabbed a pair of heavy-duty craft scissors from a nearby table, and made a loud “snip” sound inches from my head. I spun around, hyperventilating, and he just doubled over laughing. “I’m just joking; you’re so tense! Calm down, I wouldn’t actually do it... ahahaha.”

I left the party shaking, but the real horror started the next morning. A senior coworker, who had seen the incident, pulled me aside. She looked pale. “Check his top desk drawer while he’s at his 10 AM meeting,” she whispered. “I saw him putting something in there earlier.”

I shouldn’t have looked, but I had to know. When I opened the drawer, I froze. Inside was a notebook filled with frantic, handwritten notes about me. Some lines read, “She won’t listen,” and “It’s too much, it’s disgusting,” followed by a chilling, “I’ll have to fix it myself.”

Tucked into the back of the notebook were old, weathered photos of another woman with long, curly hair. My coworker told me the truth: it was his ex-wife. She had divorced him years ago after he actually tried to cut her hair off while she was sleeping. He had been “projecting” his fixation with her onto me for months.

My hands wouldn’t stop shaking. I didn’t wait for him to get back from his meeting. I went straight to HR that hour with the notebook and the witness. I refuse to step foot in that building if he is allowed back in.

How do I handle the fear of him knowing I was the one who reported him? And how can I ever feel safe in an office environment again after realizing a “joke” was actually a threat?

Please help,

Sienna