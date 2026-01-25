Phew, just put firecracker covered by sh*t inside his desk. And say it's just a joke. Or just call lawyer if your HR don't handle it.
I Refuse to Return to the Office After My Coworker’s ‘Prank’ Revealed His Darkest Secret
Many of us have dealt with that one coworker who doesn’t quite understand personal space, but where is the line between an awkward personality and a genuine threat? In a professional setting, we often feel pressured to “laugh it off” to keep the peace. However, leading with empathy for yourself means recognizing when a “joke” is actually a warning sign. Today’s story is a chilling reminder that kindness and compassion for others should never come at the cost of your own safety and intuition.
Sienna’s letter:
Hi, Bright Side,
I’ve always taken pride in my hair. It’s long, thick, and naturally curly—it’s a part of who I am. But I never realized it would make me a target.
For months, my coworker, Mark, was obsessed with it. He’d make constant comments about the length and texture, sometimes even reaching out to touch a curl before I could pull away. It was creepy, but I tried to stay professional.
Last week, at our office party, things took a terrifying turn. Mark walked up behind me, grabbed a pair of heavy-duty craft scissors from a nearby table, and made a loud “snip” sound inches from my head. I spun around, hyperventilating, and he just doubled over laughing. “I’m just joking; you’re so tense! Calm down, I wouldn’t actually do it... ahahaha.”
I left the party shaking, but the real horror started the next morning. A senior coworker, who had seen the incident, pulled me aside. She looked pale. “Check his top desk drawer while he’s at his 10 AM meeting,” she whispered. “I saw him putting something in there earlier.”
I shouldn’t have looked, but I had to know. When I opened the drawer, I froze. Inside was a notebook filled with frantic, handwritten notes about me. Some lines read, “She won’t listen,” and “It’s too much, it’s disgusting,” followed by a chilling, “I’ll have to fix it myself.”
Tucked into the back of the notebook were old, weathered photos of another woman with long, curly hair. My coworker told me the truth: it was his ex-wife. She had divorced him years ago after he actually tried to cut her hair off while she was sleeping. He had been “projecting” his fixation with her onto me for months.
My hands wouldn’t stop shaking. I didn’t wait for him to get back from his meeting. I went straight to HR that hour with the notebook and the witness. I refuse to step foot in that building if he is allowed back in.
How do I handle the fear of him knowing I was the one who reported him? And how can I ever feel safe in an office environment again after realizing a “joke” was actually a threat?
Please help,
Sienna
Sienna, thank you for sharing this terrifying experience. It is incredibly brave that you took immediate action.
What Mark did wasn’t a "prank“—it was a demonstration of power and a sign of a very serious fixation. By reporting him, you likely prevented a physical assault. You chose your safety over “office politeness,” and that is exactly the right move.
- Demand a Security Protocol: Since HR is involved, ask for specific details on his termination or suspension. If he is fired, ask the company to provide a photo of him to security and ensure his keycard is deactivated immediately. You have a right to a safe workplace.
- Keep the Evidence: Ensure HR has photocopies of those notes, but keep a record for yourself as well. If you feel he is a threat outside of work, this documentation will be vital if you need to seek a restraining order or protection mandate.
- Trust Your Coworkers (With Caution): The coworker who warned you showed great compassion. Lean on your trusted colleagues for support, and ask someone to walk with you to your car after work until you feel more secure.
- Acknowledge the Trauma: Being threatened—even under the guise of a "joke"—is a traumatic event. Consider speaking with a therapist who specializes in workplace violence or stalking to help process the anxiety you’re feeling.
- Set “Hard Boundaries” Early: In the future, if someone makes you uncomfortable, don’t worry about being “nice.” A firm, “Do not touch me or comment on my appearance,” sets a clear standard that you are not a target for “joking” behavior.
