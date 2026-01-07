I Refused to Watch My DIL Give Birth— She Made Sure I Regretted That Moment

Hi Bright Side,

My daughter-in-law begged me to be in the delivery room because her mother lives far away and my son was on a work trip. For nine months, I had been running errands, attending appointments, and putting my own life on pause whenever she asked.

When she called again that night, something in me finally broke, and I said no. I told her I could not keep being available on demand. The whole childbirth scene would have just disgusted me.

She screamed, “I will make you pay! I won’t forget it!” and hung up. I thought that was the end of it.

A few days later, I received a handwritten note inviting me to their “Welcome Baby” celebration. It looked sweet at first, until I noticed my role was labeled “Open House Guest, 4 to 5 PM.” I felt uneasy but went anyway, telling myself I was overthinking it.