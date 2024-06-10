Why Jennifer Aniston’s Face Suddenly Started to Look Different

Since becoming a household name in the mid-1990s, Jennifer Aniston has been cherished not only as an award-winning actress but also as a beauty and style icon. Lately, there have been whispers and speculations that the 55-year-old celebrity might have undergone additional cosmetic procedures, with some fans feeling she looks “different” these days.

A doctor explains that some beauty manipulations were done incorrectly.

A recent interview with Dr. Justin Harper sheds light on these rumors. Dr. Harper discussed various treatments that Jennifer might have had over the years, offering his professional perspective on her evolving appearance. By comparing photos of Jennifer from different years, Dr. Harper noted a significant change. He mentioned that Jennifer used to have "great work" done, but recently, she seems "overfilled." He pointed out that she had noticeable nasolabial folds when she was younger, which have now became less.

There’s a flatness around her mouth.

Dr. Harper also observed a "flatness" around her mouth, which he attributes to excessive nasolabial filler. He explained that in the past, many celebrities focused on treating their lip borders, which he believes is incorrect. He recommends placing filler "on the inside" for a more natural look. According to him, Jennifer’s lips now appear "wider," contributing to a more "masculine" appearance.

He explained that prominent cheek mounds or circles at rest indicate poorly administered filler. He added that Jennifer’s smile now causes noticeable mounds on her cheeks, which he compared to "chipmunk cheeks."

Jennifer Aniston accepts that she tried modern beauty procedures.

Jennifer Aniston has been open about her cosmetic surgery. She has said that she has gotten Botox, fillers, and a nose job. However, Jennifer Aniston mentioned that she decided to try Botox and fillers when she reached a stage where she didn't feel like herself anymore. Despite some cosmetic procedures, there might be the second reason why she looks different. Jennifer Aniston is 55 years old. Her face has changed over time as she grows older and her body changes. It’s important to remember that celebrities are not perfect when it comes to their appearance; they just want to look great.

Fans understand that she faces industry pressure due to beauty standards.

Dr. Harper also touched on the broader implications of such procedures. He highlighted how the pressure to maintain a youthful appearance in Hollywood can lead many stars to overdo cosmetic enhancements. This, he suggested, might be the case with Jennifer, as she strives to keep up with the industry’s beauty standards. Fans have mixed feelings about these revelations. Some are concerned that Jennifer might be altering her natural beauty too much, while others understand the pressures she faces and support her choices. Regardless of the opinions, one thing is clear: Jennifer Aniston continues to captivate audiences, whether through her acting or her timeless beauty.

