Chris Hemsworth Shocked Fans as He Reveals Unbelievable New Look

A clip of Chris Hemsworth with his piercing blue eyes and perfect smile is usually the source of gasps. But his latest video sadly didn’t have the same effect.

Hemsworth was actually being fitted for false teeth—among other prosthetics—for his role in George Miller’s upcoming Mad Max prequel. The Thor star will feature alongside Anya Taylor-Joy, Tom Burke, former WWE star Nathan Jones, Angus Sampson, Daniel Webber, and Lachy Hulme in the action movie which delves into the origin story of renegade warrior Furiosa.

Hemsworth is taking on the role of Dementus, a character who the actor has described as a “pretty horrible individual.” He recently revealed that undergoing a physical transformation to become Dementus has helped him “get out of the way” of himself while shooting the flick.