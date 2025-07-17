My Boss Asked for My Live Location, but It Had Nothing to Do With Work

Turns out, my boss had also taken a “secret vacation” at the same resort, with someone very married from our department. She panicked when she saw my post, assuming I’d recognize them or out her. So her bizarre demand for my location wasn’t about trust — it was about panic. She wanted to know exactly where I was so she could avoid me.

I haven’t heard from her since I got back. And strangely, neither has anyone else. She’s been “on leave” ever since. Can’t make this stuff up.