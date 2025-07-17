I used to think I could never earn more than what my previous employer paid me — but I was wrong. The world is full of opportunities for those willing to take a chance.
My Boss Asked for My Live Location, but It Had Nothing to Do With Work
In today’s always-connected world, the line between work and personal life is blurrier than ever. Employees are expected to be available at all times, even during their time off, often in the name of “dedication” or “urgency.” What was once a simple vacation can now turn into a test of loyalty or control.
When the office follows you on vacation.
Hello Bright Side!
After months of 12-hour shifts, missed weekends, and basically living at my desk, I finally got approved for a week-long vacation. I’d been looking forward to it for ages — no meetings, no emails, just a beach, books, and peace. But on my second day away, my phone buzzed. It was a message from my boss: “Share your live location. I need to make sure you’re actually on holiday.”
She thought it was a joke.
At first, I thought it was a joke. I laughed it off and didn’t reply. But she wasn’t kidding. A few minutes later, another message came in. Then a call. Then another text. I was stunned; her calls and messages kept flooding in, each one more demanding than the last. The next morning, I woke up to an even more chilling message: “Fail to share your location, and I’ll have no choice but to mark your leave as unauthorized.” Her messages became even more intense.
Things got weirder.
I had applied for annual leave weeks in advance, and she was the one who approved it, in writing.
I finally snapped and told her to back off and reminded her I was on approved leave and owed her nothing. That’s when things got weird. A coworker messaged me privately: “Hey... are you staying at the beach resort? Just saw your post.”
Trust behind all this chaos.
Turns out, my boss had also taken a “secret vacation” at the same resort, with someone very married from our department. She panicked when she saw my post, assuming I’d recognize them or out her. So her bizarre demand for my location wasn’t about trust — it was about panic. She wanted to know exactly where I was so she could avoid me.
I haven’t heard from her since I got back. And strangely, neither has anyone else. She’s been “on leave” ever since. Can’t make this stuff up.
Thank you for sharing your story! Work is an important part of life, but it should never come at the cost of personal time and basic respect. When leadership crosses boundaries, it’s not just unprofessional — it’s unsustainable. Stories like this highlight the growing need for healthier, more balanced workplace norms.
