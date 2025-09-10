I Stopped Helping My Parents Financially—Their Revenge Was Cruel

Hello Bright Side,



My name is Carter, I’m 34, and I feel like my whole world is upside down. I never imagined I’d be writing something like this, but I’m lost and don’t know if I did the right thing.

For years, I’ve been sending money to my parents, Lorraine and Victor. Almost half of my paycheck went straight to them. I told myself it was my responsibility as their only son. I thought it was love, or at least what love should look like. But now life is different. Selene, my wife, is pregnant with our second child, and we already have a toddler who isn’t cheap to raise. Bills, rent, medical expenses... It’s been crushing us.

Last week, I told my parents, “We’re low on cash. You’ll have to manage on your own for a while.” They nodded quietly. I almost felt relieved. But the very next day, I came home to find Selene in tears. She said my mom had already called her, saying things like: “Your husband has turned cold. He’s abandoning his own blood. If he stops helping us, don’t expect us to be part of your family anymore.”

Then, as if that wasn’t enough, my dad sent me a message: “If you cut us off now, don’t come crawling back when life spits you out.” Reading those words felt like a knife in my chest.