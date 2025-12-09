I Refused to Join “Mandatory” Secret Santa at Work—Now HR Calls Me In

So my office does Secret Santa every year. Normally it’s optional, but this year, management announced a “mandatory participation guideline” because “we need to boost morale.”

Translation: everyone must spend money whether they want to or not.

The buy-in was $40.

$40.

For a game I didn’t sign up for, in an office where half the team makes jokes about “living off ramen.”

I politely told my manager I didn’t want to participate. I don’t celebrate Christmas, and even if I did, I’m not dropping $40 to buy a coffee mug for someone who won’t even answer emails.

She said, “Well, you HAVE to. It’s part of our culture initiative.”

I said no again.

The next day, I noticed coworkers whispering. Someone had apparently told them “I refused to be a team player” and that I “ruined the gift exchange dynamic.” Someone even slid a passive-aggressive note onto my desk that said, “Don’t be so Grinchy :)”

I ignored it.

Two days later, HR emailed, saying they needed to “discuss my attitude surrounding holiday engagement.” I thought it was a joke.

Nope. I walked in, and they had PRINTED screenshots from the team chat showing people complaining about “someone refusing to participate” and “killing the holiday spirit.”

HR asked why I wouldn’t join in “something that fosters workplace connection.”

I said, “Because mandatory fun isn’t fun. And because I’m not spending $40 I don’t have on a gift nobody asked for.”

The HR rep blinked and said, “You should have communicated your financial concerns sooner.”

I said, “I did. To my manager. She told me it wasn’t optional.”

After a long pause, HR quietly admitted it was optional — it just “looks bad” when someone opts out.

I said, “Looks bad to who? The people gossiping about me behind my back?”

By the end of the meeting, they backtracked, said employees “absolutely can opt out,” and sent a new message to the whole office clarifying participation was voluntary.

Now everyone knows I’m the reason the rules changed.

Some coworkers avoid me.

Some thanked me privately because they couldn’t afford it either.

My manager hasn’t spoken to me since.

And guess what?

The Secret Santa still happens.

And the morale?

Not boosted.

Oscara