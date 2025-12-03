I Refuse to Let My Dad’s New Wife Erase My Late Mom’s Memory, She’s Gone Too Far

Hi Bright Side,

I honestly never thought I’d be writing something like this, but after what happened this Thanksgiving, I feel like I’m losing my grip on reality. I need outside eyes, because everyone in my family is acting like I’m the dramatic one.

For context, my mom passed away six years ago after a long illness. Every Thanksgiving after that, we’ve used her vintage dishware, the set with the soft blue pattern. It wasn’t fancy or expensive, but it was hers, and it made the day feel like she was still part of it.

My dad kept the tradition alive until he remarried a year ago to a woman named Evelyn. She’s very into modern everything. New furniture, new decorations, new routines. I tried to be open-minded, but she has this way of taking over a space like it belongs to her immediately.

Anyway, this was the first Thanksgiving she was hosting. I arrived early to help cook, and as soon as I walked into the kitchen, I noticed something was off.