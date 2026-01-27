I Refused to Switch Seats for an Elderly Couple—Age Isn’t an Excuse

You did the right thing you pre-booked your preferred seat and no had any rights to a seat you payed for no matter their age. They should of thought about wanting to sit next to each other when they made their booking and asked for seats that would next to each other considering they chose not to then it was their problem not yours.

Their comment about you being raised wrong was out of order you had no obligation to them to move seats and make yourself uncomfortable. My response to them would of been that they were raised wrong and entitled they clearly never heard the word no before. I hate entitled people especially the elderly. They always complain about the younger generation but never see they are the actual problem and its their entitled behaviour that makes people not like them and not want to help them out. I know it's not all elderly that are like it but there are still too many that are