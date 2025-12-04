11 Real Stories That Show Kindness Can Hurt, but Is Always Worth It

oh I have a story!!!



I went to a friend's super fancy wedding and my date, Steve, was seriously awkward the whole night. He was constantly checking his wallet, whispering about the cost of the open bar, and seemed tense. When the waiter brought the bill for the drinks I ordered, Steve insisted on paying for both, even though he just had water. He fumbled and only had a $5 bill and a handful of change, and I had to cover it. The next morning, I was kinda annoyed at the cheap-out vibe. But then I found a massive, catered gourmet breakfast spread on my porch with a note: 'Sorry I was broke. Spent my last cash on these ingredients. Congrats to the happy couple! -Steve.' He cooked me brunch instead of paying for a drink, and it was way better!!!!!!